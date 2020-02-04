Athens, AL (35611)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.