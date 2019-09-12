TODAY
Path to homeownership
Regions Bank and Community Action Partnership of Huntsville, Madison and Limestone counties will host a workshop for anyone interested in homeownership. The free event, which is open to the public, will be 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today at Regions Bank board room, 201 W. Green St., Athens. Will cover pros and cons of homeownership; steps in the home-buying process; budgeting, technology and fraud prevention; credit and credit reports; and maintaining your investment. Lunch provided. Space limited. Call to register at 256-851-9800, extension 650. More information: YaShika Ray, 256-704-1650.
FRIDAY
Respite night
Retired Senior Volunteer Program will hold Caregivers Night Out 6–9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Clements Baptist Church, 8690 U.S. 72 West, Athens. RSVP by noon Thursday, Sept. 12. More information: 256-232-7207.
SATURDAY
NAACP golf tournament
Limestone NAACP will host an educational golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Southern Gayles Golf Course, 22230 Mooresville Road, Athens. Tee-off is 8 a.m. Cost is $60 per person. More information: Al Rainey, 256-684-7311
Food giveaway
Tanner United Methodist Church will give away 1-pound bags of beans and rice to every adult who visits 9–11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the church, 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner. No questions asked.
STEPS
Limestone NAACP's free motivational book club, "Students Taking Excellence Personally = Success," will meet 9:30 a.m.–noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Children ages 3–13 who may not enjoy reading or who want to showcase their enjoyment are encouraged to attend. Transportation and lunch provided at no cost. More information: 256-216-5668
BBQ fundraiser
Owens Volunteer Fire Department will host a barbecue chicken dinner from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Station 1, 15359 Elk River Mills Road, Athens, to raise funds for needed fire and rescue equipment. Plates are $10 each and include half a chicken, potato salad, beans, bread and tea.
Alabama in WWI
Marty Olliff, Troy University associate professor of history, will present "The Great War in the Heart of Dixie: Alabama in World War I," a lecture about the Alabama home front's response to mobilization during World War I and how the response changed the state and its people, from 1–2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Athens-Limestone County Public Library. Free program with snacks and drinks provided.
SUNDAY
Decoration day
Decoration day for Legg Cemetery will be Sunday, Sept. 15. Anyone with a loved one buried there is asked to attend a 3 p.m. informational meeting regarding funding and maintenance of the cemetery. To donate toward upkeep or for more information, call Carl Davis, 256-232-3982, or Sam McMeans, 256-777-0685.
TUESDAY
Chicken stew
The American Legion will have its monthly chicken stew luncheon from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. Cost is $7 for all-you-can-eat eat-ins or $7 per quart for carryout orders. Eat-ins include stew, drinks and desserts. Desserts for carryouts are $1 each, with a maximum of two per quart purchased and four total. Containers provided. Free delivery available for businesses and homebound within Athens city limits. Call 256-230-6233 between 8 a.m.–noon Monday, Sept. 16, or 8–11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 17, to reserve carryout orders or for more information.
Learning social media
Hope Davis of Hope Davis Media will present a class 5:30–6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Athens-Limestone County Public Library on how to use social media to promote your business or nonprofit.
Prime Time Family Time
The Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host "Prime Time Family Time" from 5:30–7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. PTFT is a free family reading program for underserved families with children who are 6–10 years old. There will be other activities for children under 6. Because this is a family program, children cannot be left unattended. More information: 256-233-1233
WEDNESDAY
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids & Kin will hold a free childrearing class, "Sharing the Caring: Partnering with Relatives to Care for Children," 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Sept. 18, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554.
UPCOMING
Golf tournament
The Foundation for Mental Health's seventh annual golf tournament will be Thursday, Sept. 19, at Canebrake Golf Course, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens. Registration at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and golf at 1 p.m. Cost is $150 per person. First to get a hole-in-one on hole 3 wins a car from Jimmy Smith Buick GMC. Putting contest is $5 per putt or three for $10. More information: Suzanne Linneman, suzannelinnemann@charter.net or 256-497-6044; Bill Giguere, bgiguere@mhcnca.org or 256-260-7325; www.mhcnca.org/golf-tournament
Walk-A-Thon
Limestone NAACP will host its annual 2019 Walk-A-Thon from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Athens Middle School track off U.S. 31. More information: Janice Porter, 256-617-3966.
Road to recovery
Donations are being accepted for the Limestone Recovery Fest, courtesy of Recovery Organizations of Support Specialists. Monetary donations, as well as food and volunteer time, are needed. Limestone Recovery Fest will be 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Wellness Park, 940 W. Washington St., Athens. The event will feature guest speakers, testimonies, food, fun and live entertainment throughout the day. Monetary donations not used for the setup or maintenance of the event will be raffled off to event attendees. More information: Carole Waddell, 205-573-7730
STDs 101
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host experts from Thrive Alabama to teach a class about the prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases in a safe, nonjudgmental atmosphere from 6–7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the library.
Shredding, recycling, drug take-back
The Better Business Bureau, Athens Police Department and Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host a Shred Day, Electronics Recycling and Drug Take Back event from 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Athens Stadium parking lot. Up to three boxes of paper documents will be accepted at drive-thru station, though residents can park and watch shredding. APD will accept old medications without needles or liquids. Anything that runs on batteries or electricity will be accepted onsite by Athens-Limestone Recycling Center. All services free except for recycling TV sets, which are $10 each. More information: 256-355-5170
Yard sale
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a community yard sale and used book sale Saturday, Oct. 5, at the library. The yard sale will be 8 a.m. until noon, with book sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Board game day
The Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a free board game day from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the library. Visitors can bring their own board game or play one provided at the library. Event is open to all but recommended for ages 12 and up. Younger participants should be accompanied by an adult.
ONGOING
DV vigil training
Crisis Services of North Alabama meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays for those who wish to participate in the Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil on Oct. 9. Meetings are at the Family Resource Center, 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: Stacy Owens, 256-230-1240
Scarecrow Ball
The Robert Beaty Historical District invites all Athenians to decorate their homes for the third annual October Athens Scarecrow Ball, Oct. 1–31. Organizers emphasize this is not a competition or chance for judging and prizes but instead an opportunity to "add a special fall excitement" and "promote our unique town." Decorators can visit https://bit.ly/MBSFimagesearch for ideas. More information: goehlerlee@gmail.com
Tutors needed
Retired Senior Volunteer Program is seeking tutors for students in kindergarten through third grade, with focus on reading, in Athens and Limestone County schools. More information: 256-232-7207
SNAP assistance
Retired Senior Volunteer Program can provide SNAP assistance for elderly in Limestone County. SNAP is the United States Department of Agriculture's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The program provides food benefits, access to a healthy diet, and education on food preparation and nutrition to low-income households. More information: 256-232-7207.
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. every Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233.
Burial detail donations
The Limestone County Burial Detail is seeking donations to buy uniforms, gloves, shoes, patches, brass and general supplies. There is no charge for a full military service at veteran funerals, but donations are appreciated. Donations may by made at any Regions Bank or sent to: Limestone County Burial Detail, 18188 Mooresville Road, Athens, 35613. More information: Burial Detail Commander Roger Keyes, 256-374-2072
MEETINGS
• ALERA. The Athens-Limestone Education Retirees Association will hold a business meeting 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Athens Recreation Center. Jill Jackson, Alabama Education Retirees Association executive director, will speak. A covered-dish lunch will follow. The executive committee will provide meat, drinks, paper products and ice; everyone else is asked to bring a cover dish.
• NAACP. Limestone NAACP will meet 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Hobbs Plaza, 809 U.S. 72, Suite D, Athens. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 26-227-8489
• LCREC. The Limestone County Republican Executive Committee will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Valley Event Center, U.S. 72, Athens. Social hour at 6 p.m. Visitors welcome. More information: lcrecsecretary@gmail.com
• VFW. The local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 18615 Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-233-1067
• SCV. Capt. Thomas H. Hobbs Camp 768 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives. Rich Garcia, whose ancestor was a member of the 8th Texas Infantry, will discuss Tejano Confederates.
• Book club. Athens-Limestone County Public Library's mystery book club will meet 6–7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, to discuss "Miss Zukas and the Library Murders" by Jo Dereske.
