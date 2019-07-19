TODAY
Summer Concert Series
Athens-Limestone Tourism Association's Summer Concert Series - Singing on the Square is 7-9 p.m. today, on the Courthouse Square, Athens. Event will feature Matt Prater with Mike Cole, Donny Carpenter and Jacob Greene. Rain location is Vietnam Veterans Building, 17915 W. Elm St., Athens. Rain status will be posted on Tourism Association's Facebook page and on courthouse steps. Bring folding chairs to courthouse; veterans building has chairs.
Stuff-A-Bus
Limestone County Churches Involved will host Stuff-A-Bus school supply drives from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today, at Walmart in Athens and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Staples in Athens. The following supplies are needed: book bags, wooden No. 2 pencils, black and blue ink pens, 24-count colored pencils, 10-count Crayola washable markers, pencil pouches, large erasers, glue sticks, highlighters, wide- and college-ruled looseleaf paper, wide- and college-ruled composition notebooks, 1-inch or 1.5-inch three-ring binders and 24-count crayons.
SATURDAY
Barker Cemetery decoration
Barker Cemetery will hold graveyard decoration from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the cemetery on Upper Snake Road. Cleanup donations can be mailed to Helen Duncan, 303 N. Madison St., Athens, AL 35611. More information: Duncan, 256-874-0327.
Friday Night Lights
Tanner High School will host Friday Night Lights 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Sponsored by football team, cheerleaders and band. More information: Kathy, 256-280-7876; Jessica, 256-874-6743.
Hezekiah Robinson family reunion
Descendants of Hezekiah Robinson will meet Saturday, July 20, at First National Bank community room, Ardmore. Bring covered dish and any family photographs you wish to share. Lunch served at noon. More information: Carolyn Robinson, 256-232-1976.
Evans Cemetery Decoration
Evans Cemetery will hold graveyard decoration 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the cemetery. There will be goat and chicken stew for sale, which will be ready by 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
Family reunion
Descendants and relatives of Alvie and Beulah McCowan Kennedy Yarbrough are invited to a family reunion 1 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Isom's Chapel United Methodist Church Activity Center, 16230 Mooresville Road, Athens. Friends also invited. Please bring favorite food and drink for 1 p.m. meal. Plates, cups and utensils furnished.
MONDAY
Monday Book Club
The Monday Book Club at Athens-Limestone Public Library will discuss Heather Morris' historical page-turner "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" from 3-4 p.m. Monday, July 22. Bring snacks to share.
THURSDAY
Yoga at the library
Athens-Limestone Public Library will host a six-week yoga class beginning 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Yoga instructor Kerry Porter, with more than 15 years of experience, will lead the course in Sri Krishnamacharya yoga, which focuses on short and simple sequences, basic alignment and breathing techniques. Moderately paced and gentle, appropriate for most people and free to everyone.
UPCOMING
Will Haney run, walk
The Will Haney Foundation Race of Champions 5K Walk-Run Night Edition will be 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Athens Stadium. Cost $25. Register online, by email, or by telephone at www.imATHLETE.COM/EVENTS/WHFROC5K2019 or willhaneyfoundation@gmail.com or 256-777-3160. T-shirts guaranteed for those who register by Sunday, July 14. Awards to top male, female and masters (40 and over) finishers plus age group awards. More information: www.willhaneyfoundation.org
Cemetery decoration
Pleasant Point Cemetery decoration will be 9 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Anyone with loved ones buried there is asked to attend. Donations may be sent to: Stanley Downs, 12677 Pleasant Point Road, Athens, AL 35611. Make checks payable to Pleasant Point Cemetery. More information: 256-729-6746.
Rain date is the following Saturday.
Prestolite reunion
The annual reunion for former Prestolite employees will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Golden Corral, Decatur. More information: Karen Thacker, 256-232-7508.
Swamp John's
Athelstine Lodge No. 71 will host a Swamp John's fundraiser 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Village View Methodist Church, on the corner Plato Jones and Hine streets. Plates are $12 each.
Family night
American Legion Post 49 will host a family night for veterans and their families 6:30–8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. Doors open at 6 p.m. with an Andy Griffith Show marathon beginning at 6:30. Free admission but popcorn, soft drinks, snacks and hot dogs will be sold to raise funds for American Legion youth programs. More information: Camden Kent, 256-230-6233.
Brown bag concert
Ardmore Public Library will hold a brown bag concert, featuring bluegrass music by musicians in the Ardmore community, noon Tuesday, July 30. The library is at25836 Main St., by the Ardmore, Tennessee, City Hall, across from the Dollar General Store.
Post 49 fundraiser
American Legion Post 49 and Krystal will host a fundraiser 4–9 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, and Thursday, Aug. 1, at Krystal, 1412 U.S. 72 East, Athens. Customers who redeem a flyer at the time of purchase during those hours will have 50% of the net sales from their purchase donated to support Post 49's youth activities. Flyers available at American Legion Post 49, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. More information: Camden Kent, 256-230-6233.
Swamp John's Fundraiser
The Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department will host a Swamp John's fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the fire department. The cost is $12 per plate, which includes a choice of chicken, shrimp or catfish, and also includes tea. It can be purchased either for eat-in or carry-out. More information: Susan Pylant, 256-431-0277.
Sandlin reunion
Anyone related to the Sandlin family is invited to the 85th consecutive annual Sandlin reunion, starting 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Cold Springs Community Center, 8821 Cullman County Road 109, Bremen. A covered dish dinner is set for noon. More information: Patsy Sandlin Medlock, 205-995-7988 or patsymedlock@bellsouth.net.
Free HIV, STI testing
The Thrive Mobile will set up in the parking lot of the Athens-Limestone Public Library from noon-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. Thrive staff will provide testing for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and can quickly link patients to the care they need.
Master gardener class
Fall master gardener classes begin 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, and continue everyThursday evening through Nov. 7. Participants will learn how to grow a healthy landscape or their own vegetable garden, while also serving the community. Class size is limited, so send application as soon as possible. More information: Call Limestone County Cooperative Extension Office or Janet Hunt at 256-614-3530, or visit the Master Gardener website at https://mg.aces.edu/limestone/
Special used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold its huge quarterly book sale from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Hardbacks, $1; paperbacks, 25 cents.
Garden pollinators, beneficials
Taylor Reed will discuss how to attract pollinators and other animals helpful to your garden from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The event is sponsored by the Limestone County office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and Alabama Master Gardeners.
ONGOING
Kids Summer Feeding
Women Empowering Women and Freshwind Christian Fellowship will hold Kids Summer Feeding from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through July 19 at Fresh Wind Christian Fellowship, 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. The program is free and available to kids ages 2-18. More information: the Rev. Janice Williams, 256-233-5995 or fwcfinfo@gmail.com.
Athens Saturday Market
Athens Main Street will host Athens Saturday Market 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Aug. 24. Local food, crafts and prepared food available each week. Athens Saturday Market is at 409 W. Green St., Athens, across from The News Courier office.
Yard sale donations
The Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad is accepting donations for an indoor yard sale to be held Sept 6–7. Donors must call Mickey at 256-345-2212 to arrange an appointment for drop off at 1401 Freeman Ave., Athens. After Aug. 1, donors can call to arrange an appointment for pickup from their location.
Pop tab collection
The Limestone County Farmers Federation is collecting aluminum pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham. Tabs can be dropped off 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the ALFA office, 524 U.S. 72 West, Athens. More information: 256-233-0938.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Hardbacks, $1; paperbacks, 25 cents. More information: 256-232-1233.
Karaoke night
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 21 will hold karaoke night from 8 p.m.-midnight every Friday at the Post home at 22769 Black Road, Athens. Cover charge is $5. More information: Lyle Sadler, 256-444-2793.
A Few Good Yards
Limestone County Master Gardeners Association is looking for a few good yards. Gardeners with an award-worthy yard that is not professionally maintained can be nominated at https://mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org/ or by emailing information about the gardener and yard with a photo to tlt_brown@charter.net.
MEETINGS
• Democrats. The Limestone County Democratic Executive Committee will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at 22143 U.S. 72 in Athens. Light breakfast at 8:30 a.m. followed by meeting. Public welcome. More information: 256-444-4744.
• NARFE. National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Chapter 1480 will hold its monthly meeting 9 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, Athens. Guest speaker Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones. Breakfast served. More information: Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248.
• Farmers Co-op. The annual membership meeting of the Limestone Farmers Co-op will be held 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Tennessee Valley Substation in Belle Mina. The past year's business will be presented, and two board members will be elected. The meeting will conclude with a meal.
• Toastmasters. Athens Speaking Up Toastmasters Club will meet 5:45-7 p.m. thesecond and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. More information: 708-691-2447.
• Quilt guild. North Alabama Modern Quilt Guild meets 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, 101 W. Pryor St., Athens. All quilters interested in modern quilting are welcome.
