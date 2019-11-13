TODAY
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a childrearing class 10 a.m.–noon today at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The topic will be "Children, Depression and Suicide: Are There Red Flags?" More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
SATURDAY
Fall bake sale
Friends of the Ardmore Public Library will hold an annual fall bake sale 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at the library, 25836 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee. Cakes, pies, dressings, pumpkin rolls, fruitcakes and other baked goods will be sold. Proceeds will allow the group to buy books and other forms of public media for the library. Donations also accepted. More information: 931-427-4883
Turkey giveaway
Women Empowering Women of Alabama will give away turkeys and boxes of food from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or until gone Saturday, Nov. 16, at Athens-Limestone Public Library. This year's giveaway is sponsored by the library, WEW, Cast Products Inc. and FreshWind Christian Fellowship. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Holiday home tour
Tickets go on sale Saturday, Nov. 16, for the Athens Ladies Civitan's 2019 Holiday Home Tour — "It's a Canebrake Christmas." The tour is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at eight executive homes in the Canebrake subdivision in Athens.
MONDAY
Vaping event
Athens High School will host a community event on vaping and marijuana use among teens, titled "Vaping Me Crazy" and "Weed Between the Lines," from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18. The presentation will help parents and others understand the dangers of vaping, the risks of marijuana and THC additives, the impact marijuana legalization could have on children, and what adults can do in response.
UPCOMING
Legion chicken stew
American Legion Post 49 will hold its monthly chicken stew lunch 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Post home at 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. Price is $7 to eat in or carry out. Eat-in meal includes stew, drinks and desserts. Carryout desserts are two per quart purchased and four desserts maximum at $1 each. Containers provided. Free delivery in Athens city limits for businesses or homebound. To reserve carryouts, call 256-230-6233 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, or 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Nov. 19. Reserved carryouts must be picked up by noon Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Fire ant prevention
Taylor Reeder of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System will present a free seminar on fire ant prevention 11 a.m.-noon Friday, Nov. 22, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Drinks and light snacks will be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring a lunch to eat during the session. More information: 256-232-1233
Parade registration
The 2019 Trustmark Christmas Parade will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in downtown Athens. Deadline to submit registration packets to be in the parade is Friday, Nov. 22. Packets can be picked up at any of Trustmark's three Athens locations. More information: 256-232-1944
Stuff-A-Truck
First United Methodist Church will host the ninth annual Stuff-A-Truck food drive for Limestone County Churches Involved from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at First National Bank on the corner of Lindsay Lane and U.S. 72 in Athens. Items accepted include: pancake mix or syrup, boxed potatoes, boxed pasta meals, canned fruits or vegetables, dried beans, packaged rice, boxed macaroni and cheese, canned meats or tuna, bagged spaghetti, canned stew or chili, canned ravioli, canned soup, spaghetti sauce, boxed cereal, complete meal boxes, toilet tissue, boxed crackers, canned cranberry sauce, jelly, bar soap or other personal hygiene products, boxed stuffing mixes and peanut butter. More information: 256-232-6077
Pococurante Big Band Christmas
Athens High School Band Boosters will present Pococurante Big Band Christmas with special guest Erica Hand, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Athens Performing Arts Center at Athens High School. Reserved seating available. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Proceeds benefit Athens High School Band. More information: pococurantebigband@gmail.com
Christmas concert
The Athens State University Band Christmas concert will be 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in Carter Gymnasium on Pryor Street in Athens. Santa will visit, and there will be a reception hosted by the Athens State Alumni Association. The event is free.
Christmas dinner
The Learn-to-Read Council of Athens and Limestone County will host its annual Christmas dinner 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the Rodgers Center of First Presbyterian Church. Dinner is $10 with no charge for students and active tutors. Reservations due by Nov. 18. More information: 256-230-3050; learntoreadcouncil@gmail.com
ONGOING
Pop tab collection
Limestone County Farmers Federation is collecting aluminum soft drink pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham. Tabs can be dropped off between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the ALFA office, 524 U.S. 72 West, Athens. More information: 256-233-0938
North Pole Stroll
Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association is accepting sponsorships for North Pole Stroll through Nov. 16. Sponsorships are $100 each. Trees available for decorating after Thanksgiving. Decorations should be water-resistant with solar-string lights only. Sponsorships open to everyone. Trees will remain in the park until Dec. 30. More information: the ALCTA office, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens; 256-232-5411
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
Class of 1970 reunion
East Limestone High School Class of 1970 is planning a class reunion. All graduates are asked to call Larry Parvin at 256-232-9570. The goal is to reach as many grads as possible.
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library hosts used book sales from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Tuesdaysand the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
MEETINGS
• NARFE. Chapter 1480 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives. Guest speaker will be Janet Hunt, personal trainer. Breakfast will be served. More information: Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248
• NAACP. Limestone NAACP will meet 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, for its November general meeting at Hobbs Plaza, 809 U.S. 72 West, Athens. Free. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489.
• VFW. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4765 will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the VFW Post in Athens (1/4 mile north of Elm Street on Alabama 127).
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
