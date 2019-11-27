TODAY
Alabama Veterans Museum
The Alabama Veterans Museum will be closed today through Nov. 30 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The museum will reopen Monday, Dec. 2.
THANKSGIVING
Free meal
All are invited to a free Thanksgiving lunch 11 a.m. until it's gone Thursday, Nov. 28, at Old Gin House BBQ in Elkmont. Hope Gibson and family will serve turkey, dressing, green beans, corn, rolls, dessert, tea, water and more. More information: Hope Gibson, 256-497-3706
SUNDAY
Christmas concert
The Athens State University Band Christmas concert will be 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in Carter Gymnasium on Pryor Street in Athens. Santa will visit, and there will be a reception hosted by the Athens State Alumni Association. The event is free.
UPCOMING
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids & Kin will host a childrearing class titled “Grab a paintbrush, your dancing shoes and come explore the arts with PBS Kids: Alabama Public Television.” The class will take place 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Dec. 4, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Dutch treat lunch
The Athens High School class of 1956 and friends are invited to meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Ruby Tuesday for a Dutch treat lunch. More information: 256-232-4815
Christmas tree lighting
The Limestone County Commission's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, on the east side of the courthouse in downtown Athens. Jamie and Gloria Cooper will again be masters of ceremony. Friends of Ripley will perform Christmas songs. Mother Christmas and Santa Claus are also scheduled to appear. Public invited.
Christmas parade
The 2019 Trustmark Christmas Parade will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in downtown Athens.
Coffee call
The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives Coffee Call will take place 8–9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the building formerly known as the Limestone County Event Center, across the parking lot from the museum. Athens Masonic Lodge No. 16 will sponsor.
Christmas dinner
The Learn-to-Read Council of Athens and Limestone County will host its annual Christmas dinner 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the Rodgers Center of First Presbyterian Church. Dinner is $10 with no charge for students and active tutors. Reservations due by Monday, Nov. 18. More information: 256-230-3050; learntoreadcouncil@gmail.com
ONGOING
Pop tab collection
Limestone County Farmers Federation is collecting aluminum soft drink pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham. Tabs can be dropped off between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the ALFA office, 524 U.S. 72 West, Athens. More information: 256-233-0938
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library hosts used book sales from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
