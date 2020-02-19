FRIDAY
Extension workshop
Limestone County Extension will hold a plant propagation workshop titled “Seeds and Cuttings for the Vegetable Garden” 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Feb. 21 at the extension office, 1109 W. Market St., Athens. The workshop will teach gardeners how to start seeds and cuttings for their summer garden. Each participant will leave with a tray of seeds and cuttings of 12 different varieties of tomatoes, peppers and herbs, approximately 75 plants. Class is limited to 15 participants. Registration is required and there is a $20 materials fee. For information and registration, contact Allyson Shabel at 256-612-6766 or ams0137@aces.edu
Empty Bowls Luncheon
The fourth annual Empty Bowls Luncheon will be 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Revival Center on West Washington Street, Athens. Tickets are $15 each and grant the holder bread, water, two bowls of soup and their choice of a handmade pottery item. Silent auction will also be held. Proceeds benefit the food pantry at Limestone County Churches Involved and the Full Tummy Project. Tickets available for purchase in advance by contacting First Presbyterian Church or First United Methodist Church in Athens.
SATURDAY
Madison ReadyFest
The Madison ReadyFest will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Discovery Middle School, 1304 Hughes Road, Madison. The free event will feature more than 20 informational booths and exhibits covering topics such as 72-hour kits, ham radio, healthy living, storm shelters, active shooter survival tips, bicycle maintenance, basic car maintenance and first aid fundamentals. More information: MadisonReadyFest.com
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
David's Temple
David's Temple Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Black History Month program 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the church in Tanner. Guest speaker is Sylvia Haslam, the Tanner Elementary School principal.
UPCOMING
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host "Developmental Milestones," a childrearing class geared toward individuals raising a relative's child, from 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Feb. 26, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Medicare screening
Lauri King, Medicare advisor, will hold a free Medicare benefit screening and will laminate Medicare cards from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Athens Senior Center, 912 W. Pryor St. More Information: Lauri King, 256-998-2903
Chili fundraiser
Boy Scouts Troop 7221 will have a chili fundraiser to pay for summer camp Saturday, Feb. 29. One ticket will get one quart of chili. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased in advance from a Scout member or by calling 256-762-3220. Chili can be picked up at noon.
Go Red luncheon
The Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will hold a Go Red for Women's Heart Health luncheon 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Jackson Center, 6001 Moquin Drive, Huntsville. The event will include information on heart disease and its effect on women's health. Emcee is Shenna “LaShay B” Townsend from WEUP. Cost is $50 per person or $450 per table. More information: Myrietta Shillingford, myriette_98@yahoo.com, 256-777-7779; Tynisha Dupree, tynishadupree@yahoo.com, 703-3802-8303
Singing contest
Rock The Mic Singing Contest, part of the Adoption Heritage Tour Fundraiser, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Camp Helen, 14477 Baptist Camp Road, Harvest. Those who wish to participate must submit a nonrefundable entry fee of $25 per contestant with completed entry form and CD or MP3 of song choice no later than Saturday, Feb. 22. Full band accompaniment not permitted. Youth and adult categories available. Admission to show $5 at the door or free for children under 3. More information: dreampbj@gmail.com
Swamp John's fundraiser
Owens Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Swamp John's fundraiser 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Limestone County Sheriff's Arena, 18118 Alabama 99, Athens. Plates are $12. More information: Teresa Lovell, 256-777-7981
Child-rearing class
Limestone County Kids & Kin will hold a child-rearing class for people raising a relative's child from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, March 11, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The topic is “Managing Emotions: Alabama Lifespan Respite.” More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554.
Spellers needed for bee
Three-person teams are needed for the 25th annual Athens and Limestone County Learn-to-Read Corporate Spelling Bee, hosted by the Learn-to-Read Council of Athens and Limestone County. The event is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Athens Middle School cafeteria, 100 U.S. 31. Trophies awarded for first and second places. No admission charge. Refreshments will be served. A donation of $300 per team is requested. Individuals may collectively sponsor a team, (six people at $50 each; three people at $100 each), but only three spellers and one alternate are allowed in contest. To donate to help sponsor the event, call 256-230-3050. More information: Rhonda, 256-230-3050
ONGOING
Combined campaign deadline
Wednesday, March 8, is the deadline for local voluntary charitable health and human care agencies or federations to apply for participation in the fall 2020 state combined campaign. The campaign is designed to let state employees give to recognized state or local charities. Charitable agencies with questions or desire to participate should contact Kathleen Ross at 256-353-2609 or kross@uwmcal.org for application instructions or visit www.statecombinedcampaign.org
Free tax help in Ardmore
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be at Ardmore Public Library to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their income taxes. Those needing assistance must schedule an appointment. Appointments are available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 8. Bring valid ID, last year's tax papers and proof of insurance to the appointment. Other documents may be required. More information: 931-427-4883
Free tax help in Athens
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be at 303 N. Jefferson St. in Athens to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their income taxes. This service is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Feb. 29 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from March 1-April 15. More information: 256-232-7207
Free tax help in Decatur
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be in Decatur to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their taxes. Service is available 1-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 29; and 1-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays from March 1-April 15. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
SNAP applications
RSVP is still taking applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for seniors, age 60 and older. Call RSVP at 256-232-7207 or come by the office at 409 W. Washington St., Athens, to apply.
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library hosts used book sales from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Head Start
Community Action Partnership of North Alabama is accepting applications for early Head Start, preschool Head Start and state pre-K Head Start for the 2020-2021 school year. The Head Start programs are for children 3-4 years old. Early Head Start is for children from birth through age 3. Parents must provide birth certificate; verification of 2018 income in the form of a W-2 form, check stub, Social Security statement, child support, unemployment, etc.; and Medicaid or insurance card, if available. More information: www.capna.org or 256-444-1240.
MEETINGS
• SCV. Sons of Confederate Veterans Capt. Thomas H. Hobbs Camp 768 will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives in Athens. Civil War Naval Historian Kent Wright will speak on “Confederate Privateers: How a Tiny Irregular Navy Shaped the Entire War.” Public invited.
• NARFE. Chapter 1480 will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives in Athens. The guest speaker is Kimberly Williams of the United States Census Bureau. Breakfast will be served. More information: Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
