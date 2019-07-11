SATURDAY
Beans and rice giveaway
Tanner United Methodist Church will host a free beans and rice giveaway 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the church at 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road in the Tanner community. Free 1-pound bag to every adult; no questions asked.
Motivating young readers
Limestone County NAACP is offering a free motivational book club for children ages 3 to 13 from 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 13, at Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. The club — Students Taking Excellence Personally = Success, or STEPS — motivates students who may not enjoy reading. It also gives students who already like reading an opportunity to showcase their enjoyment. Free transportation and lunch provided. More information: Diane Steele, 256-216-5668, 256-797-1333 or dsteele50@gmail.com.
Stuff-A-Bus
Limestone County Churches Involved will host the first of three Stuff-A-Bus school supply drive days from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Staples in Athens. The following supplies are needed: book bags, wooden No. 2 pencils, black and blue ink pens, 24-count colored pencils, 10-count Crayola washable markers, pencil pouches, large erasers, glue sticks, highlighters, wide- and college-ruled looseleaf paper, wide- and college-ruled composition notebooks, 1-inch or 1.5-inch three-ring binders and 24-count crayons.
SUNDAY
Second Sunday
Athens Main Street will host Summer on the Square: Second Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Shops and restaurants will be open with special discounts, menus and more to celebrate the occasion. The following businesses are participating: Belles and Beaus, Boneyard Antiques, Crawford's Gifts, High Cotton Arts, Pimentos, Terranova's, Toodlebug's, Trinity's, UG White, Village Pizza, Wildwood Deli and Willow Cottage.
TUESDAY
Chicken stew
The American Legion will hold its monthly chicken stew luncheon 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Prices: $7 for dine in all you can eat; $7 per quart carry out, with containers provided. Dine in meal includes stew, drink and dessert. Desserts for carry outs are additional $1. (Two per quart purchased and four desserts maximum). Free delivery in Athens for businesses or those who are home bound. To reserve carry out order, call 256-230-6233 between 8 a.m.-noon Monday, July 15, or between 8-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16.
UPCOMING
Third Thursday Book Club
Athens-Limestone public Library will hold the Third Thursday Book Club at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Join them for uplifting stories, sweet treats and coffee. This month the group will discuss "Between, Georgia," from the South's chronicler of crazy families, Joshilyn Jackson.
Another Stuff-A-Bus
Limestone County Churches Involved will host Stuff-A-Bus school supply drives from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Walmart in Athens and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Staples in Athens. The following supplies are needed: book bags, wooden No. 2 pencils, black and blue ink pens, 24-count colored pencils, 10-count Crayola washable markers, pencil pouches, large erasers, glue sticks, highlighters, wide- and college-ruled looseleaf paper, wide- and college-ruled composition notebooks, 1-inch or 1.5-inch three-ring binders and 24-count crayons.
Barker Cemetery decoration
Barker Cemetery will hold graveyard decoration from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the cemetery on Upper Snake Road. Cleanup donations can be mailed to Helen Duncan, 303 N. Madison St., Athens, AL 35611. More information: Duncan, 256-874-0327.
Friday Night Lights
Tanner High School will hold Friday Night Lights 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Sponsored by football team, cheerleaders and band. More information: Kathy, 256-280-7876 or Jessica, 256-874-6743.
Monday Book Club
The Monday Book Club at Athens-Limestone Public Library will discuss Heather Morris' historical page-turner "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" from 3-4 p.m. Monday, July 22. Bring snacks to share.
Yoga at the library
Athens-Limestone Public Library will host a six-week yoga class beginning 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Yoga instructor Kerry Porter, with more than 15 years of experience, will lead the course in Sri Krishnamacharya yoga, which focuses on short and simple sequences, basic alignment and breathing techniques. Moderately paced and gentle, appropriate for most people and free to everyone.
Brown bag concert
Ardmore Public Library will hold a brown bag concert, featuring blue grass music by musicians in the Ardmore community, noon Tuesday, July 30. The library is at25836 Main St., by the Ardmore, Tennessee, City Hall, across from the Dollar General Store.
Sandlin reunion
Anyone related to the Sandlin family is invited to the 85th consecutive annual Sandlin reunion, starting 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Cold Springs Community Center, 8821 Cullman County Road 109, Bremen. A covered dish dinner is set for noon. More information: Patsy Sandlin Medlock, 205-995-7988 or patsymedlock@bellsouth.net.
Free HIV and STI testing
The Thrive Mobile will set up in the parking lot of the Athens-Limestone Public Library from noon-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. Thrive staff will provide testing for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and can quickly link patients to the care they need.
Master gardener class
Fall master gardener classes begin 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, and continue everyThursday evening through Nov. 7. Participants will learn how to grow a healthy landscape or their own vegetable garden, while also serving the community. Class size is limited, so send application as soon as possible. More information: Call Limestone County Cooperative Extension Office or Janet Hunt at 256-614-3530, or visit the Master Gardener website at https://mg.aces.edu/limestone/
Special used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold its huge quarterly book sale from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Hardbacks, $1; paperbacks, 25 cents.
Garden pollinators, beneficials
Taylor Reed will discuss how to attract pollinators and other animals helpful to your garden from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The event is sponsored by the Limestone County office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and Alabama Master Gardeners.
ONGOING
Kids Summer Feeding
Women Empowering Women and Freshwind Christian Fellowship will hold Kids Summer Feeding from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through July 19 at Fresh Wind Christian Fellowship, 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. The program is free and available to kids ages 2-18. More information: the Rev. Janice Williams, 256-233-5995 or fwcfinfo@gmail.com.
Athens Saturday Market
Athens Main Street will host Athens Saturday Market 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Aug. 24. Local food, crafts and prepared food available each week. Athens Saturday Market is at 409 W. Green St., Athens, across from The News Courier office.
Yard sale donations
The Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad is accepting donations for an indoor yard sale to be held Sept 6–7. Donors must call Mickey at 256-345-2212 to arrange an appointment for drop off at 1401 Freeman Ave., Athens. After Aug. 1, donors can call to arrange an appointment for pickup from their location.
Pop tab collection
The Limestone County Farmers Federation is collecting aluminum pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham. Tabs can be dropped off 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the ALFA office, 524 U.S. 72 West, Athens. More information: 256-233-0938.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Hardbacks, $1; paperbacks, 25 cents. More information: 256-232-1233.
Karaoke night
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 21 will hold karaoke night from 8 p.m.-midnight every Friday at the Post home at 22769 Black Road, Athens. Cover charge is $5. More information: Lyle Sadler, 256-444-2793.
A Few Good Yards
Limestone County Master Gardeners Association is looking for a few good yards. Gardeners with an award-worthy yard that is not professionally maintained can be nominated at https://mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org/ or by emailing information about the gardener and yard with a photo to tlt_brown@charter.net
MEETINGS
• American Legion. American Legion Post 49 will meet 7 tonight at the post home, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. More information: Rod Huffman, 256-233-3023.
• NAACP. Limestone NAACP will hold its July general meeting 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, at 809 Hobbs Plaza, U.S. 72 West, Athens.
• LCREC. The Limestone County Republican Executive Committee will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Valley Event Center. Social hour is 6 p.m. Visitors welcome. More information: email lcrecsecretary@gmail.com.
• Toastmasters. Athens Speaking Up Toastmasters Club will meet 5:45-7 p.m. thesecond and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. More information: 708-691-2447.
• Quilt guild. North Alabama Modern Quilt Guild meets 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, 101 W. Pryor St., Athens. All quilters interested in modern quilting are welcome.
