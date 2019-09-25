TODAY
Tucker retirement reception
A retirement reception honoring License Commissioner Greg Tucker will be 2-4 p.m. today, on the second floor of the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex, 100 S. Clinton St., Athens. More information: Christie Partridge, 256-617-0188
THURSDAY
STDs 101
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host experts from Thrive Alabama to teach a class in a safe, nonjudgmental atmosphere about the prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases from 6–7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the library.
SATURDAY
Shred day, electronic recycling, drug take-back
The Better Business Bureau and the American Association of Retired Persons will hold a free shred day, electronics recycling and drug take-back 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Athens Middle School parking lot, 100 U.S. 31, Athens. Items accepted at drive-thru station include three large boxes or bags of documents, anything that plugs in or runs on batteries, and prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs with no needles or liquids. All services free except TV recycling, which is $10. More information: 256-355-5170. Other sponsors: City of Athens, Limestone County, Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, McClary Ford, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, Athens Police Department, Athens-Limestone Recycling Center, The News Courier, Quest Prevention Services, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Document Destruction Services.
Battle history
Local historians will commemorate the 155th anniversary of the 1864 Battle of Sulphur Creek Trestle from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, along the Richard Martin Trail. Visitors can hike or bike 1.2 miles south from the downtown Elkmont access point or 2.2 miles north of the Hays Mill parking lot to witness presentations every half hour about the battle and the men who fought in it. Speakers include retired Brig. Gen. John Scales, author of "The Battles and Campaigns of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest" and "Sherman Invades Georgia," and retired Lt. Col. Edwin Kennedy, former tactics and history instructor at U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.
Ready to Work seminar
The Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delter Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is partnering with The Ready to Work Program to present an informational seminar. The Ready to Work Program, operated by Alabama Community College System in cooperation with AIDT, provides a career pathway for individuals with limited employment experience and gives trainees the entry-level skills required for employment with most business and industries in Alabama. This free seminar will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. For more information, contact Denise Boswell, 256-713-4866, or James Ella Troupe, 256-653-8003.
Kids safety event
Lowe's annual kids safety event will be 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Lowe's parking lot, 1109 U.S. 72, Athens. The free event allows children to meet with firefighters, sheriff's deputies, policemen and other first responders while enjoying food, live music, games and other activities. The event, organized by two moms who work at Lowe's, aims to honor the memory of Matthew and Andrew, two children who died in a house fire, by teaching other children how to handle similar emergencies. More information: 256-771-5600
Food pantry
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will have a food distribution from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1911 Hines St., Athens. Those eligible to participate are those who are eligible to receive food stamps/supplemental food assistance program, temporary assistance to needy families, receive SSI, meet income minimums, special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). A complete eligibility form can be filled out at the distribution site. Please bring a valid ID card or driver's license. Only one food distribution per household. More information: 256-444-2628
UPCOMING
Class reunion luncheon
The Athens High School Class of 1956 will have a luncheon for members of the class and friends 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 306 Barbecue in Athens.
Rainmakers vs. Lions
The undefeated Birdie Thornton Rainmakers basketball team will play the Lindsay Lane Christian Academy Lions in a playoff game 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at 705 W. Sanderfer Road, Athens, AL 35611. Admission is free.
Yard sale
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a community yard sale and used book sale Saturday, Oct. 5, at the library. The yard sale will be 8 a.m.-noon, with book sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Clothing giveaway
St. Mark Primitive Baptist Church will hold a free clothing giveaway 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at the church at 740 W. Sanderfer Road, Athens.
Clothing giveaway
Women Empowering Women will hold its annual fall clothes giveaway (men's, women's and children's clothes) from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 5 at Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park. Hot dogs and refreshments will be provided. More information: Ken Hines, 502-229-2277
Board game day
The Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a free board game day from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the library. Visitors may bring their own board game or play one provided at the library. Event is open to all but recommended for ages 12 and up. Younger participants should be accompanied by an adult.
Coffee Call
The Rehab and Recovery Center at Limestone Health Facility will host Coffee Call 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, 100 W. Pryor St., Athens.
12 Jars of the Holidays
The Athens-Limestone Public Library will present 12 Jars of the Holidays, a hands-on demonstration in the making of jams and jellies to give as homemade holiday gifts or enjoy throughout the season. The program will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the library, and is limited to 25 people. To register, call 256-232-1233.
Health presentation
Thrive Alabama and Athens Limestone Public Library will present a presentation titled “Getting the most out of your healthcare” from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at the library. The presentation will be given by health professionals to build confidence and health literacy so attendees can better navigate the healthcare system. For more information, call 256-232-1233.
Portrait fundraiser
Ark of Promise Church, 15199 Brownsferry Road, Athens, will host a portrait fundraiser Oct. 17-19 to raise money to build a new sanctuary. For $10, participants will receive one 10-by-13-inch color portrait, with the option of buying a package at pickup. Photo dates are 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. More information: Deborah Scott, 256-278-9375.
ONGOING
Parade participants wanted
Parade participants, including World War II veterans for the lead float, are needed for the annual Veterans Day parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 in Athens. The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives and members of local service organizations are resuming management of the Athens-Limestone County Veterans Day parade. The route is the same as the Christmas parade. Call 256-771-7578 to join the parade.
Haunt walks
Athens-Limestone Tourism Haunt Walks will resume 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in October. Guests can enjoy a 90-minute tour that covers paranormal activity, ghoulish legends and hauntings in historic downtown areas. Tickets are $10 per person 12 or older and can be purchased 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the tourism office, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 256-232-5411 for available dates and times.
DV vigil training
Crisis Services of North Alabama meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays for those who wish to participate in the Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil on Oct. 9. Meetings are at the Family Resource Center, 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: Stacy Owens, 256-230-1240
Scarecrow Ball
The Robert Beaty Historical District invites all Athenians to decorate their homes for the third annual October Athens Scarecrow Ball, Oct. 1–31. Organizers emphasize this is not a competition or chance for judging and prizes but instead an opportunity to "add a special fall excitement" and "promote our unique town." Decorators can visit https://bit.ly/MBSFimagesearch for ideas. More information: goehlerlee@gmail.com
Pink Lady Walk
The 6th annual Pink Lady Walk will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Big Spring Memorial Park (Duck Pond), 100 S. Beaty St., Athens. Recipients for this year's walk are the family of Sherry McWilliams, Tammy Woodward and the Cancer Center of Huntsville. More information (and to register): www.pinkladywalk.org or email pinkladywalk@gmail.com
Tutors needed
Retired Senior Volunteer Program is seeking tutors for students in kindergarten through third grade, with focus on reading, in Athens and Limestone County schools. More information: 256-232-7207
SNAP assistance
Retired Senior Volunteer Program can provide SNAP assistance for elderly in Limestone County. SNAP is the United States Department of Agriculture's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The program provides food benefits, access to a healthy diet, and education on food preparation and nutrition to low-income households. More information: 256-232-7207.
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. every Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233.
Burial detail donations
The Limestone County Burial Detail is seeking donations to buy uniforms, gloves, shoes, patches, brass and general supplies. There is no charge for a full military service at veteran funerals, but donations are appreciated. Donations may by made at any Regions Bank or sent to: Limestone County Burial Detail, 18188 Mooresville Road, Athens, 35613. More information: Burial Detail Commander Roger Keyes, 256-374-2072
MEETINGS
• Book club. Athens-Limestone County Public Library's mystery book club will meet 6–7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, to discuss "Miss Zukas and the Library Murders" by Jo Dereske.
• NARFE. National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Chapter 1480, will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, 100 W. Pryor St., Athens. Robert Harrell, legislative officer, will be guest speaker. Breakfast will be served.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
