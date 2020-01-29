TODAY
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free class from 10 a.m.-noon today at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. "Moving Onwards: Encouraging Development from (ages) 6–12" is open to anyone raising a relative's child. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
THURSDAY
Master Gardener classes
Limestone County Master Gardeners will host spring master gardener classes every Thursday from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 30-April 30at the Tennessee Valley Research Station in Belle Mina. Learn to grow healthy landscaping, vegetable gardens and more. Classes taught by Alabama Cooperative Extension System officers and university professors. Seating limited, so RSVP at Madison County Extension System office. Cost is $150, due by Jan. 28. More information: Janet, 256-614-3530 or mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org
SATURDAY
Coffee Call
Coffee Call will be 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, 100 W. Pryor St., Athens. Program sponsored by Isom's Orchard.
Pancake breakfast
The Athens Optimist Club will host its annual all-you-can-eat Community Youth Benefit Pancake Breakfast from 7–11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in the basement of First Christian Church, at the corner of Market and Madison streets in Athens. Money raised will benefit youth projects in Limestone County. Breakfast is $5 and includes pancakes, sausage, milk, juice and coffee. Takeouts available. Delivery available to local businesses. More information (and to place delivery orders): Jim Miner, 256-777-7937
UPCOMING
Class reunion
Athens High School Class of 1956 and friends will meet 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Logan's in Athens. More information: 256-232-3895
Managing diabetes class
Public health practitioner Brenda Fraioli will be at the Athens-Limestone Public Library 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Feb. 5, to help people learn how to manage diabetes. This is a free class with no registration required. Guests are invited to bring a lunch to eat during the talk. Drinks and light snacks will be provided.
Balloon-o-grams
The deadline to order a balloon-o-gram for a loved one for Valentine's Day is 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. Cost is $10 and includes one helium balloon, a personalized note and a bag of candy. Delivery available to those in the East Limestone or Harvest area for $5 extra. This fundraiser is part of the Adoption Heritage Tour Fundraiser. More information: 256-777-9671
Managing heart disease class
Public health practitioner Brenda Fraioli will be at Athens-Limestone Public Library from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Feb. 11, to help people learn how to manage heart disease. This is a free class with no registration required. Guests are invited to bring a lunch to eat during the talk. Drinks and light snacks will be provided.
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host "All About Asthma," a childrearing class geared toward individuals raising a relative's child, from 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Feb. 12, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Committee applications
Applications for the Limestone County Democrats Executive Committee are being accepted now until Feb. 14 for Commission Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4. Those interested should email vicechair@limestonedemocrats.org or call 256-444-4744.
Madison ReadyFest
The Madison ReadyFest will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Discovery Middle School, 1304 Hughes Road, Madison. The free event will feature more than 20 informational booths and exhibits covering topics such as 72-hour kits, ham radio, healthy living, storm shelters, active shooter survival tips, bicycle maintenance, basic car maintenance and first aid fundamentals. More information: MadisonReadyFest.com
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host "Developmental Milestones," a childrearing class geared toward individuals raising a relative's child, from 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Feb. 26, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Singing contest
Rock The Mic Singing Contest, part of the Adoption Heritage Tour Fundraiser, will take place 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Camp Helen, 14477 Baptist Camp Road, Harvest. Those who wish to participate must submit a non-refundable entry fee of $25 per contestant with completed entry form and CD or MP3 of song choice no later than Feb. 22. Full band accompaniment not permitted. Youth and adult categories available. Admission to show $5 at the door or free for children under 3. More information: dreampbj@gmail.com
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Trinity School
The Trinity School Class of 1966 will host its 34th annual Black History Month program 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Village View United Methodist Church, at the corner of Plato Jones and Hines streets. This year's theme is "African Americans and the Vote." Guest speaker is the Rev. Galon Darby, with musical performances by the New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Male Chorus. The program is dedicated to the class' deceased classmates. More information: 256-233-2264
ONGOING
Free tax help in Ardmore
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be at Ardmore Public Library to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their taxes. Those needing assistance must schedule an appointment. Appointments are available 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Wednesdays from Feb. 5 through April 8. Please bring valid ID, last year's tax papers and proof of insurance to the appointment. Other documents may be required. More information: 931-427-4883
Free tax help in Athens
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be at 303 N. Jefferson St. in Athens to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their taxes. This service is available 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 3–29 and 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from March 1–April 15. More information: 256-232-7207
Free tax help in Decatur
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be in Decatur to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their taxes. This service is available 1–5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturdays, from Feb. 3–29; and 1–5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturdays from March 1–April 15. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library holds a used book sale 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Free breakfast
Veterans and their family members can receive free breakfast 7:30-9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. More information: 256-444-2793
MEETINGS
• Recovery support. R.O.S.S peer support group meets 2-3 p.m. Thursdays at Family Resource Center, 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Certified recovery support specialists who have life experience with addiction and recovery will lead the free meetings. Open to individuals or their loved ones who are in treatment, who want to get into treatment or who need support through the recovery process. More information: Carole Waddell, 205-573-7730
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.