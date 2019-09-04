TODAY
AHS reunion
Athens High School Class of 1956 and friends are invited to a Dutch-treat lunch at 11 a.m. today at Catfish Cabin in Athens. More information: 256-679-1128.
Yard sale donations
Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad is accepting donations today and Thursday, Sept. 5, for an indoor yard sale to be held Sept 6-7. Donors must call Mickey at 256-345-2212 to arrange an appointment for drop off at 1401 Freeman Ave., Athens. Donors may also call to arrange an appointment for pickup from their location.
THURSDAY
Childhood obesity
Limestone County Kids & Kin will hold a childrearing class on childhood obesity 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 5, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
FRIDAY
Senior Fun Fest 2019
Senior Fun Fest 2019 will be 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Limestone County Event Center in Athens. The event, which features the theme "Welcome to the County Fair," will include food, music, door prizes, vendors, bingo and other games. Shuttles available from surrounding parking lots. Sponsored by the Athens-Limestone Foundation on Aging.
Free computer classes
Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold free basic and intermediate computer classes Friday, Sept. 6, at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Basic classes will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. and include a lot of one-on-one instruction. Intermediate classes will be noon-1 p.m. and include more specific help. No registration required, but seating is limited to 25. More information: 256-232-1233
SATURDAY
Coffee call
AARP of Alabama will sponsor the next Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives Coffee Call from 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
McMunn reunion
McMunn Family Reunion will be 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the American Legion building, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens.
TUESDAY
Landscaping class
Karen Malone and the Alabama Master Gardeners will host an "Easy Landscaping with Wildflowers" class 11 a.m.–noon Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Athens-Limestone Public Library. The free class will include tips and tricks for landscaping with flowers. Snacks and drinks provided.
UPCOMING
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids & Kin will hold a free childrearing class, "Sharing the Caring: Partnering with Relatives to Care for Children," 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Sept. 8, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554.
Path to homeownership
Regions Bank and Community Action Partnership of Huntsville, Madison and Limestone counties will host a workshop for anyone interested in homeownership. The free event, which is open to the public, will be 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Regions Bank board room, 201 W. Green St., Athens. Will cover pros and cons of homeownership; steps in the home-buying process; budgeting, technology and fraud prevention; credit and credit reports; and maintaining your investment. Lunch provided. Space limited. Call to register at 256-851-9800, extension 650. More information: YaShika Ray, 256-704-1650.
Alabama in WWI
Marty Olliff, Troy University associate professor of history, will present "The Great War in the Heart of Dixie: Alabama in World War I," a lecture about the Alabama home front's response to mobilization during World War I and how the response changed the state and its people, from 1–2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Free program with snacks and drinks provided.
Road to Recovery
Donations are being accepted for the Limestone Recovery Fest, courtesy of Recovery Organizations of Support Specialists. Monetary donations, as well as food and volunteer time, are needed. Limestone Recovery Fest will be 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Wellness Park, 940 W. Washington St., Athens. The event will feature guest speakers, testimonies, food, fun and live entertainment throughout the day. Monetary donations not used for the setup or maintenance of the event will be raffled off to event attendees. More information: Carole Waddell, 205-573-7730
ONGOING
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. every Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233.
Burial detail donations
The Limestone County Burial Detail is seeking donations to buy uniforms, gloves, shoes, patches, brass and general supplies. There is no charge for a full military service at veteran funerals, but donations are appreciated. Donations may by made at any Regions Bank or sent to: Limestone County Burial Detail, 18188 Mooresville Road, Athens, 35613. More information: Burial Detail Commander Roger Keyes, 256-374-2072
DV vigil training
Crisis Services of North Alabama will hold weekly meetings for those who wish to participate in the Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil on Oct. 9. The meetings are at 6 p.m. starting Wednesday, Sept. 11, and each Wednesday until Oct. 9. at the Family Resource Center, 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: Stacy Owens, 256-230-1240.
MEETINGS
• Legion. American Legion Post 49 will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Post home, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. More information: Rod Huffman, 256-233-0323
• Master Gardeners. Limestone County Master Gardeners Association will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Limestone County office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System at 1109 W. Market St., Athens. Doug Chapman will speak at 1 p.m. on "Trees for Your Landscape." Business meeting will follow at 1:30 p.m. More information: Janet, 256-614-3530.
• Quilt guild. North Alabama Modern Quilt Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, 100 W. Pryor St., Athens. All quilters welcome.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
