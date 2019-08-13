TODAY
Garden pollinators, beneficials
Taylor Reed will discuss how to attract pollinators and other animals helpful to your garden from 11 a.m.-noon today at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The event is sponsored by the Limestone County office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and Alabama Master Gardeners.
WEDNESDAY
Kids & Kin
Limestone County Kids & Kin will hold a childrearing class 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Aug. 14, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. Theme will be "Plan Ahead, Be Prepared." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554.
SATURDAY
Cemetery decoration
Decoration Day for Todd Cemetery will be Saturday, Aug. 17, at the cemetery in Lester.
Pancake breakfast
The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser 8–10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the museum. Tickets are $5. Proceeds benefit the Travis Minion 5K Heroes Run.
Laxson reunion
The fifth annual Laxson reunion will begin 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the fellowship hall of Isom's Chapel United Methodist Church, 16230 Mooresville Road, Athens. There will be a covered-dish potluck lunch.
Board game day
The Athens-Limestone Public Library will host a board game day from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Games will be available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own, too. More information: 256-232-1233
Swamp John's fundraiser
Owens Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Swamp John's dinner fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Arena off Alabama 99 in Athens. Cost is $12 per plate. More information: 256-278-9975.
Freedom Fund Banquet
Limestone NAACP will host the 2019 Freedom Fund Banquet 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Limestone County Event Center, 114 W. Pryor St., Athens. Guest speaker will be Alethea Bonello. Tickets are $40 each. More information: Janice Porter, 256-227-8489
UPCOMING
Crape Myrtle Festival
The 27th annual Crape Myrtle Festival is set for Aug. 23-24, at the Ardmore pavilion. A variety of vendors and food trucks will be on hand, as well as crape myrtles for sale. From 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Astro Diggins and Jed Eye will perform. From 5-9 p.m. Saturday, John Douglas & The Pickin' & Grinnin' Pickers, Straight Shift and TriplePlay will perform. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. More information: 256-423-6177
Kids & Kin
Limestone County Kids & Kin will hold a childrearing class 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Aug. 28, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. Theme will be "School Readiness & Backpack Safety." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554.
Class reunion
Trinity High School Class of 1963 will host a class reunion Saturday, Aug. 31. Reunion breakfast will be 9 a.m. at Tanner Nutrition Center, 13589 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Attire should be casual and in pink or green (the school colors). A banquet will begin 5 p.m. at Pincham-Lincoln Center, 606 Trinity Circle, Athens. Attire should be casual and all white. Tickets are $50 per person. More information: Dorothye Malone-Lloyd, 205-994-6557 or 256-431-6425
Free computer classes
Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold free basic and intermediate computer classes Friday, Sept. 6, at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Basic classes will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. and include a lot of one-on-one instruction. Intermediate classes will be noon-1 p.m. and include more specific help. No registration required, but seating is limited to 25. More information: 256-232-1233
ONGOING
Burial Detail donations
The Limestone County Burial Detail is seeking donations to help with uniforms, gloves, shoes, patches, brass and general supplies. The Burial Detail honors the living by serving the deceased. There is no charge for a full military service at veteran funerals, but donations are appreciated. Donations to the Limestone County Burial Detail can by made at any Regions Bank or sent to: Limestone County Burial Detail, 18188 Mooresville Road, Athens, 35613. More information: Burial Detail Commander Roger Keyes, 256-374-2072
Houston library fall hours
Here are the fall hours for the Houston Memorial Library at 101 N. Houston St., Athens: Tuesdays-Thursdays — 10 a.m.-4p.m.; Fridays — 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; First Saturday of each month — 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Closed Sundays and Mondays.
Tutoring help
David's Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Tanner is offering after-school tutoring and homework help in all subjects from 3-5 p.m. beginning Aug. 12 and running through the school year. Cost is $10 per week. More information: Geraldine McDonald, 256-355-1343
New Veterans Affairs hours
The Limestone County Veterans Affairs office will be open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through the month of August. The office is closed each day from noon to 1 p.m. More information: 256-233-6459
Athens Saturday Market
Athens Main Street will host Athens Saturday Market 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Aug. 24. Local food, crafts and prepared food available each week. Athens Saturday Market is at 409 W. Green St., Athens, across from The News Courier office.
Yard sale donations
The Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad is accepting donations for an indoor yard sale to be held Sept 6–7. Donors must call Mickey at 256-345-2212 to arrange an appointment for drop off at 1401 Freeman Ave., Athens. Donors can also call to arrange an appointment for pickup from their location.
DV vigil training
Crisis Services of North Alabama will hold weekly meetings for those who wish to participate in the Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil on Oct. 9. The meetings are at 6 p.m. starting Wednesday, Sept. 11, and each Wednesday until Oct. 9. at the Family Resource Center, 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: Stacy Owens, 256-230-1240.
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Hardbacks, $1; paperbacks, 25 cents. More information: 256-232-1233
Karaoke night
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 21 will hold karaoke night from 8 p.m.-midnight every Friday at the Post home at 22769 Black Road, Athens. Cover charge is $5. More information: Lyle Sadler, 256-444-2793
MEETINGS
• Toastmasters. Athens Toastmasters Club will meet 5:45-7 p.m. today at 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. More information: 708-691-2447.
• Book club. The Third Thursday Book Club will meet 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Athens-Limestone Public Library to discuss "A Painted House" by John Grisham. Coffee and baked treats included. More information: 256-232-1233
• SCV. The Sons of Confederate Veterans Capt. Thomas H. Hobbs Camp 768 will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives. Alabama Division 2nd Lt. Commander Tim Steadman will discuss "The Amazing Journey of Capt. Cummins Lay."
• NAACP. Limestone County NAACP will meet 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Hobbs Plaza, 809 U.S. 72, Suite D, Athens. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-233-8489
• LCDC. The Limestone County Democratic Conference will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Poplar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Poplar Creek Road, Athens, to discuss voters' rights and restoration. More information: James Lucas, 256-431-3744
• Quilt guild. North Alabama Modern Quilt Guild will meet 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives at 100 W. Pryor St., Athens. All quilters welcome.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating.
All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.