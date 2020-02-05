WEDNESDAY
Class reunion
Athens High School Class of 1956 and friends will meet 11 a.m. today at Logan's restaurant in Athens. More information: 256-232-3895
Managing diabetes class
Public health practitioner Brenda Fraioli will be at the Athens-Limestone Public Library 11 a.m.-noon today to help people learn how to manage diabetes. This is a free class with no registration required. Guests are invited to bring a lunch to eat during the talk. Drinks and light snacks provided.
SATURDAY
Beans and rice giveaway
Tanner United Methodist Church will host a beans and rice giveaway from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner. A 1-pound bag of beans and rice will be given to every adult, no questions asked.
Kids book club
Limestone County NAACP is hosting a free motivational book club for children ages 3-13. The club, called Students Taking Excellence Personally = Success (STEPS), will meet 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. The club is designed to motivate students who may not enjoy reading and give those who do a chance to showcase their enjoyment. Free transportation and lunch provided. More information: Diane Steele, STEPS book club director, 256-216-5668 (office), 256-797-1333 (cell) or dsteele50@gmail.com
MONDAY
Balloon-o-grams
The deadline to order a balloon-o-gram for a loved one for Valentine's Day is 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. Cost is $10 and includes one helium balloon, a personalized note and a bag of candy. Delivery available to those in the East Limestone or Harvest area for $5 extra. This fundraiser is part of Adoption Heritage Tour Fundraiser. More information: 256-777-9671
UPCOMING
Managing heart disease class
Public health practitioner Brenda Fraioli will be at Athens-Limestone Public Library from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Feb. 11, to help people learn how to manage heart disease. This is a free class with no registration required. Guests are invited to bring a lunch to eat during the talk. Drinks and light snacks provided.
Gettin' dirty at the library
The Limestone County Master Gardeners Association will present a series of free monthly talks on a number of gardening topics at the Athens-Limestone Public Library. February's presentation is 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Feb. 11. Topic: "Are You 'FIT' for Gardening?" by Carol Wood. No registration required. May bring lunch to eat during talk.
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host "All About Asthma," a childrearing class geared toward individuals raising a relative's child, from 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Feb. 12, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Committee applications
Applications for the Limestone County Democrats Executive Committee are being accepted now until Feb. 14 for Commission Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4. Those interested should email vicechair@limestonedemocrats.org or call 256-444-4744
Madison ReadyFest
The Madison ReadyFest will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Discovery Middle School, 1304 Hughes Road, Madison. The free event will feature more than 20 informational booths and exhibits covering topics such as 72-hour kits, ham radio, healthy living, storm shelters, active shooter survival tips, bicycle maintenance, basic car maintenance and first aid fundamentals. More information: MadisonReadyFest.com
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host "Developmental Milestones," a childrearing class geared toward individuals raising a relative's child, from 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Feb. 26, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Singing contest
Rock The Mic Singing Contest, part of the Adoption Heritage Tour Fundraiser, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Camp Helen, 14477 Baptist Camp Road, Harvest. Those who wish to participate must submit a nonrefundable entry fee of $25 per contestant with completed entry form and CD or MP3 of song choice no later than Saturday, Feb. 22. Full band accompaniment not permitted. Youth and adult categories available. Admission to show $5 at the door or free for children under 3. More information: dreampbj@gmail.com
Spellers needed for bee
Three-person teams are needed for the 25th annual Athens and Limestone County Learn-to-Read Corporate Spelling Bee, hosted by the Learn-to-Read Council of Athens and Limestone County. The event is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Athens Middle School cafeteria, 100 U.S. 31. Trophies awarded for first and second places. No admission charge. Refreshments will be served. A donation of $300 per team is requested. Individuals may collectively sponsor a team, (six people at $50 each; three people at $100 each), but only three spellers and one alternate are allowed in contest. To donate to help sponsor the event, call 256-230-3050. More information: Rhonda, 256-230-3050
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Trinity School
The Trinity School Class of 1966 will host its 34th annual Black History Month program 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Village View United Methodist Church, at the corner of Plato Jones and Hines streets. This year's theme is "African Americans and the Vote." Guest speaker is the Rev. Galon Darby, with musical performances by the New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Male Chorus. The program is dedicated to deceased classmates. More information: 256-233-2264
ONGOING
Free tax help in Ardmore
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be at Ardmore Public Library to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their income taxes. Those needing assistance must schedule an appointment. Appointments are available 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Wednesdays from Feb. 5 through April 8. Please bring valid ID, last year's tax papers and proof of insurance to the appointment. Other documents may be required. More information: 931-427-4883
Free tax help in Athens
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be at 303 N. Jefferson St. in Athens to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their income taxes. This service is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 3-29 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from March 1-April 15. More information: 256-232-7207
Free tax help in Decatur
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be in Decatur to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their taxes. This service is available 1-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturdays from Feb. 3-29; and 1-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays from March 1-April 15. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library holds a used book sale 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Free breakfast
Veterans and their family members can receive free breakfast 7:30-9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. More information: 256-444-2793
SNAP applications
RSVP is still taking applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for seniors, age 60 and older. Call RSVP at 256-232-7207 or come by the office at 409 W. Washington St., Athens, to apply.
MEETINGS
• Legion. American Legion Post 49 will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Post home, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. More information: Rod Huffman, 256-233-3023
• DAV. The Disabled American Veterans will have its monthly meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Alabama Veterans Museum in Athens. More information: Alan Bridgewater, 703-986-9858.
