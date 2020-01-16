TODAY
Third Thursday Book Club
Third Thursday Book Club is reading "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You I'm Sorry," by Fredrick Backman. Join club members 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens, for coffee, baked goods and conversation.
Yoga at the Library
Yoga at the Library begins 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Kerry Porter will lead participants through the free, six-week course, which will focus on short and simple yoga sequences, basic alignment and breathing techniques that can be practiced at home.
SATURDAY
Legion oratorical contest
American Legion Post 49 will hold its annual oratorical contest on the United States Constitution 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Post home, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. The free event is for Limestone County high school students in grades 9-12. This is an opportunity to compete for scholarships and enhance knowledge of the Constitution. More information: Dean Crafton, 256-497-9638 or athensgoldbug@gmail.com
MONDAY
MLK Jr. Day march
The Limestone County NAACP will host the 15th annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a unity march Monday, Jan. 20, from The Square to the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives on Pryor Street. Participants should line up by 8:45 a.m. at the courthouse. A program featuring winning essay writers and artwork will follow at 9:30 a.m. at the museum.
MLK Jr. Day service
The Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park Committee will host its 23rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day program starting 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, 803 Westmoreland Ave., Athens. The program will include performances by the Round Island Creek Male Chorus, presentation of the Dr. C. Eric Lincoln Humanitarian and Jimmy Gill Youth Leadership awards, and guest speaker Harold Goodloe, senior pastor of Ephesus Seventh-Day Adventist Church, New Orleans. Lunch to follow in the church fellowship hall.
TUESDAY
Chicken stew sale
American Legion will host its monthly chicken stew luncheon 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Cost is $7 for all-you-can-eat eat-ins or $7 per quart for carryouts. Eat-ins include stew, drinks and desserts. Desserts for carryouts are $1 each with a limit of two per quart purchased or four total. Containers provided. Free delivery in Athens city limits for businesses or those who are homebound. Call 256-230-6233 from 8 a.m.–noon Monday, Jan. 20, or 8–11 a.m. Tuesday to reserve carryout orders. Reserved orders must be picked up by noon Tuesday. More information: 256-230-6233
Social media classes
Athens-Limestone Public Library will host free monthly classes on social media beginning 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Hope Davis, of Hope Davis Media, will teach participants how to spread the word about their businesses or organizations. Classes, which are typically small, will include ample time for each participant to focus on what he or she wishes to learn.
UPCOMING
MLK Jr. event
Calhoun Community College's Black Students Alliance will host an event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Advanced Technology Center on the college's Decatur campus. Guest speaker is the Rev. Willie D. McClung of Holt Street Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery. Lunch provided. More information: Carla Larry, 256-306-2540; https://calhoun.edu/mlk
Mystery Book Club
Athens-Limestone Public Library's Mystery Book Club is reading "The Hangman," by Daniel Cole. Discussion is 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the circulation desk.
CommUNITY breakfast
The Center for Lifelong Learning and the Center for Leadership and Ethics at Athens State University will host the annual CommUNITY Breakfast from 8:30–10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at 121 S. Marion St., Athens. Guest speaker is Siran Stacy, former University of Alabama and NFL player. Organizers request all who attend to RSVP. More information: https://bit.ly/CommUNITY2020
Brunswick stew sale
The Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center is hosting a Brunswick stew sale. Cost is $25 per gallon and $8 per quart, to be paid for now and picked up 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Stew courtesy of Whitt's Barbecue. Tickets available at FRC, 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens (next door to Dubs Burgers). More information: 256-230-0880
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a free class 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Jan. 29, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. "Moving Onwards: Encouraging Development from (ages) 6–12" is open to anyone raising a relative's child. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Master Gardener classes
Limestone County Master Gardeners will host spring master gardener classes every Thursday from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 30-April 30 at the Tennessee Valley Research Station in Belle Mina. Learn to grow healthy landscaping, vegetable gardens and more. Classes taught by Alabama Cooperative Extension System officers and university professors. Seating limited, so RSVP at Madison County Extension System office. Cost is $150, due by Jan. 28. More information: Janet, 256-614-3530 or mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org
ONGOING
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library holds a used book sale 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Free breakfast
Veterans and their family members can receive free breakfast 7:30-9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. More information: 256-444-2793
MEETINGS
• SCV. The Sons of Confederate Veterans Capt. Thomas H. Hobbs Camp 768 will meet 6 p.m. today at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives. Cathy Gordon Wood, president of the Giles County (Tennessee) United Daughters of the Confederacy, will speak. Public invited.
• NAACP. Limestone NAACP will hold its January meeting 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Hobbs Plaza, 809 U.S. 72 West, Suite D, Athens, AL 35611. No cost. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489
• Democratic conference. Limestone Democratic Conference will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Frazier Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1108 S. Hine St., Athens. More information: James Lucas, 256-431-3744
• Historical Society. Limestone County Historical Society will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at First Presbyterian Church Rodgers Center, Athens. Coffee and dessert will be served, then Limestone native Frank Crafts will present "The Ebbs and Flows of the Antiques Market" at 7 p.m. More information: 256-232-6501
• NARFE. NARFE Chapter 1480 will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives. Guest speaker will be Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof. Breakfast will be served. More information: 256-233-0248
• Toastmasters. Athens Toastmasters Club will meet 5:45–7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. Public invited to join and improve public speaking and leadership skills. More information: 708-691-2447
• Recovery support. R.O.S.S peer support group meets 2-3 p.m. Thursdays at Family Resource Center, 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Certified recovery support specialists who have life experience with addiction and recovery will lead the free meetings. Open to individuals or their loved ones who are in treatment, who want to get into treatment or who need support through the recovery process. More information: Carole Waddell, 205-573-7730
