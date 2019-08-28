TODAY
Kids & Kin
Limestone County Kids & Kin will hold a childrearing class from 10 a.m.-noon today at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. Theme will be "School Readiness & Backpack Safety." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554.
SATURDAY
Class reunion
Trinity High School Class of 1963 will host a class reunion Saturday, Aug. 31. Reunion breakfast will be 9 a.m. at Tanner Nutrition Center, 13589 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Attire should be casual and in pink or green (the school colors). A banquet will begin 5 p.m. at Pincham-Lincoln Center, 606 Trinity Circle, Athens. Attire should be casual and all white. Tickets are $50 per person. More information: Dorothye Malone-Lloyd, 205-994-6557 or 256-431-6425.
Vinson, Glanton reunion
The Vinson and Glanton reunion will be noon Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Limestone Sheriffs Rodeo Arena on Alabama 99, Athens. All friends and family invited. More information: 256-771-0551.
Veterans museum
Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31, andMonday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day.
UPCOMING
Labor Day garbage
There will be no change in the Limestone County garbage schedule the week of Labor Day, Sept. 2-6. Routes will run on the regular schedule, even on Labor Day, which is Monday, Sept. 2. Please put garbage out the night before because routes will be run early due to the holiday.
Medicare counseling
Limestone County Council on Aging will begin accepting appointments Tuesday, Sept. 3, for Medicare Part D (Drug Plan) counseling. Medicare open enrollment begins Oct. 15. More information: 256-233-6412
Childhood obesity
Limestone County Kids & Kin will hold a childrearing class on childhood obesity 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 5, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Senior Fun Fest 2019
Senior Fun Fest 2019 will be 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Limestone County Event Center. The event, which features the theme "Welcome to the County Fair," will include food, music, door prizes, vendors, bingo and other games. Shuttles available from surrounding parking lots to the Event Center. Sponsored by the Athens-Limestone Foundation on Aging.
Free computer classes
Athens-Limestone Public Library will hold free basic and intermediate computer classes Friday, Sept. 6, at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Basic classes will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. and include a lot of one-on-one instruction. Intermediate classes will be noon-1 p.m. and include more specific help. No registration required, but seating is limited to 25. More information: 256-232-1233
Coffee call
AARP of Alabama will sponsor the next Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives Coffee Call from 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
McMunn reunion
McMunn Family Reunion will be 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the American Legion building, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens.
Landscaping class
Karen Malone and the Alabama Master Gardeners will host an "Easy Landscaping with Wildflowers" class 11 a.m.–noon Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Athens-Limestone Public Library. The free class will include tips and tricks for landscaping with flowers. Snacks and drinks provided.
Path to homeownership
Regions Bank and Community Action Partnership of Huntsville, Madison and Limestone counties will host a workshop for anyone interested in homeownership. The free event, which is open to the public, will be 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Regions Bank board room, 201 W. Green St., Athens. Will cover pros and cons of homeownership; steps in the home-buying process; budgeting, technology and fraud prevention; credit and credit reports; and maintaining your investment. Lunch provided. Space limited. Call to register at 256-851-9800, extension 650. More information: YaShika Ray, 256-704-1650.
Alabama in WWI
Marty Olliff, Troy University associate professor of history, will present "The Great War in the Heart of Dixie: Alabama in World War I," a lecture about the Alabama homefront's response to mobilization during World War I and how the response changed the state and its people, from 1–2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Free program with snacks and drinks provided.
ONGOING
Road to Recovery
Donations are now being accepted for the Limestone Recovery Fest, courtesy of Recovery Organizations of Support Specialists. Monetary donations, as well as food and volunteer time, are appreciated. Limestone Recovery Fest will be 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Wellness Park, 940 W. Washington St., Athens. The event will feature guest speakers, testimonies, food, fun and live entertainment throughout the day. Monetary donations not used for event setup or maintenance will be raffled off to event attendees. More information: Carole Waddell, 205-573-7730
Burial Detail donations
The Limestone County Burial Detail is seeking donations to help with uniforms, gloves, shoes, patches, brass and general supplies. The Burial Detail honors the living by serving the deceased. There is no charge for a full military service at veteran funerals, but donations are appreciated. Donations to the Limestone County Burial Detail can by made at any Regions Bank or sent to: Limestone County Burial Detail, 18188 Mooresville Road, Athens, 35613. More information: Burial Detail Commander Roger Keyes, 256-374-2072
New Veterans Affairs hours
The Limestone County Veterans Affairs office will be open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through the month of August. The office is closed each day from noon to 1 p.m. More information: 256-233-6459
Yard sale donations
Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad is accepting donations for an indoor yard sale to be held Sept 6-7. Donors must call Mickey at 256-345-2212 to arrange an appointment for drop off at 1401 Freeman Ave., Athens. Donors can call to arrange an appointment for pickup from their location.
DV vigil training
Crisis Services of North Alabama will hold weekly meetings for those who wish to participate in the Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil on Oct. 9. The meetings are at 6 p.m. starting Wednesday, Sept. 11, and each Wednesday until Oct. 9. at the Family Resource Center, 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: Stacy Owens, 256-230-1240.
MEETINGS
• Quilt guild. North Alabama Modern Quilt Guild will meet 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives at 100 W. Pryor St., Athens. All quilters welcome.
