TODAY
Alabama Veterans Museum
Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives will be closed today for the Thanksgiving holiday. The museum will reopen Monday, Dec. 2
SUNDAY
Christmas concert
Athens State University Band will hold a free Christmas concert 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in Carter Gymnasium on Pryor Street in Athens. Santa will visit, and there will be a reception hosted by Athens State Alumni Association.
WEDNESDAY
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids & Kin will host a childrearing class titled “Grab a paintbrush, your dancing shoes and come explore the arts with PBS Kids: Alabama Public Television.” The class is 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Dec. 4, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Dutch-treat lunch
Athens High School class of 1956 and friends are invited to a Dutch-treat lunch 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Ruby Tuesday. More information: 256-232-4815
THURSDAY
Christmas tree lighting
The Limestone County Commission's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, on the east side of the courthouse in downtown Athens. Jamie and Gloria Cooper will again be masters of ceremony. Friends of Ripley will perform Christmas songs. Mother Christmas and Santa Claus are also scheduled to appear. Public invited.
Christmas parade
The 2019 Trustmark Christmas Parade will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in downtown Athens.
Handbell concert
First Presbyterian Church handbell choir will hold a free concert 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in front of the church at 112 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The event will precede the annual Christmas parade. In case of rain or snow, the performance will be held in the sanctuary.
FRIDAY
Winter craft fair
Athens-Limestone Public Library will host more than 20 local crafters during its winter craft fair 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Dec. 6, at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Crafters will sell handmade items — including donkey milk soap, pottery, quilted items and more — in time for Christmas. There will also be crafts for children and a raffle. Admission is free.
UPCOMING
Coffee Call
The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives Coffee Call will be 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the former Limestone County Event Center, across the parking lot from the museum. Event sponsor is Athens Masonic Lodge No. 16.
Elkmont Christmas home tour
Elkmont Christmas Tour of Homes will be 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at seven local homes. Tickets for the event, which are $10, can be purchased from any member of the Elkmont High School Band or band boosters either before the event or during the pretour reception from 4-5 p.m. at Elkmont Methodist Church Annex, 25444 Children St. Proceeds will help fund the band's trip to Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge in Tennessee. The following seven homes will be featured: Simmons home, David and Linda Smith home, Kim Shores home, Clifton and Pam Moss home, Bobby and Linda Eaves home, Coty and Lori Beth Johns home, and Tammy Hand home.
2020 census job fair
United States Census Bureau officials will hold a job fair for prospective census workers 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The bureau needs to hire 750 people in the Limestone County area for help with the 2020 census. Starting pay is $16 per hour and includes mileage reimbursement, flexible hours, weekly pay and paid training.
Writing group
Writers looking for honest critiques and genuine support can attend the twice-monthly writing group at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The next meeting is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. More information: Patrick Brunson, patbrunson@icloud.com
ONGOING
Pop tab collection
Limestone County Farmers Federation is collecting aluminum soft drink pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham. Tabs can be dropped off between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the ALFA office, 524 U.S. 72 West, Athens. More information: 256-233-0938
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library hosts used book sales from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.