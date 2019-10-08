TODAY
12 Jars of the Holidays
The Athens-Limestone Public Library will present 12 Jars of the Holidays, a hands-on demonstration in the making of jams and jellies to give as homemade holiday gifts or enjoy throughout the season. The program is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the library, and is limited to 25 people. To register: 256-232-1233
THURSDAY
Health presentation
Thrive Alabama and Athens Limestone Public Library will present a presentation titled “Getting the most out of your healthcare” from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the library. The presentation will be given by health professionals to build confidence and health literacy so attendees can better navigate the healthcare system. More information: 256-232-1233
Limestone NAACP
Alabama State Conference of NAACP 67th Convention will be 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 10-13 at Embassy Suites Hotel, 800 Monroe St., Huntsville, AL 35801. U.S. Sen. Doug Jones will speak Friday night. The Rev. William Barber of Moral Mondays and Poor People's Campaign will speak Saturday night. Registration and ticket prices vary. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489.
SATURDAY
Pink Lady Walk
The sixth annual Pink Lady Walk will be 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Big Spring Memorial Park (Duck Pond), 100 S. Beaty St., Athens. Recipients for this year's walk are the family of Sherry McWilliams, Tammy Woodward and the Cancer Center of Huntsville. More information (and to register): www.pinkladywalk.org; pinkladywalk@gmail.com
Beans and rice
Tanner United Methodist Church will provide a free 1-pound bag of beans and rice, no questions asked, to every adult who visits the church at 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner, between 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Kids motivational book club
Limestone County NAACP is offering a free motivational book club for children ages 3 to 13 from 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. The club — Students Taking Excellence Personally = Success, or STEPS — motivates students who may not enjoy reading. It also gives students who already like reading an opportunity to showcase their enjoyment. Free transportation and lunch provided. More information: Diane Steele, 256-216-5668, 256-797-1333 or dsteele50@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Holiday closing
The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives will closed Monday, Oct. 14, in observance of Columbus Day.
UPCOMING
Chicken stew
The American Legion will host its monthly chicken stew luncheon 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Cost is $7 for all-you-can-eat eat-ins or $7 per quart for carryouts. Eat-ins include stew, drinks and dessert. Dessert for carryouts are $1 each with a maximum of two per quart purchased or four total. Containers provided. Free delivery available to businesses and people who are homebound in the Athens city limits. Call 256-230-6233 from 8 a.m.–noon Monday, Oct. 14, or from 8–11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to place a carryout order.
Swamp John's fundraiser
Tanner United Methodist Church will hold a Swamp John's fundraiser 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens. Plates are $12 and include fish, chicken, shrimp or combination, slaw, hushpuppies and a drink. Eat in or carry out. UMC women will also hold a bake sale during the event.
Memorial
The TEARS Foundation of Alabama will hold a pregnancy and infant loss memorial 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Limestone County Courthouse. There will be a candle-lighting ceremony on the steps of the courthouse, which will be lighted in pink and blue. Families may submit names for the ceremony and for luminaries. More information; alabamachapter@thetearsfoundation.org.
Kids and Kin
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a childrearing class, "Keeping Children Safe from Household and Environmental Chemicals," 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Oct. 16, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Portrait fundraiser
Ark of Promise Church, 15199 Brownsferry Road, Athens, will host a portrait fundraiser Oct. 17-19 to raise money to build a new sanctuary. For $10, participants will receive one 10-by-13-inch color portrait, with the option of buying a package at pickup. Photo dates are 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. More information: Deborah Scott, 256-278-9375
Arts and crafts fair
First United Methodist Church will hold a fall arts and crafts fair 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the Beasley Center of FUMC on Bryan Street in Athens. Items for sale include pottery, fine arts, holiday gifts, jewelry and handmade items. More information: Susan Anderson at 256-771-2022 or the church office at 256-232-2020.
Fall festival
Sugar Creek Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization will hold a fall festival 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the parking lot behind the school. Cost is $5. There will be carnival games, train rides, inflatables, concessions stand, arts and crafts vendors and food vendors. Goodsprings Volunteer Fire Department will sell chicken stew for $4 a bowl, $10 a quart, $20 a half gallon, $40 a gallon or $35 a gallon if you bring your own gallon container. Chances to win tickets for the prize table. Free trunk-or-treat event will follow the festival. More information: email sugarcreekpto@lcsk12.org, visit Sugar Creek PTO on Facebook or call 256-233-6669, ext. 16433.
Swamp John's
East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department will host a Swamp John's fundraiser 4–7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the station, 15801 E. Limestone Road, Athens. Tickets can be purchased from any member or at The Treasure Chest, 1428 Freeman Ave., Athens.
Class of '62 reunion
Athens High School Class of 1962 will hold its 57th reunion Saturday, Oct. 26, at Canebrake Club, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens. Arrive between 11 a.m.-noon. Lunch at noon. Cost is $17 per person for light lunch. Send personal check by Oct. 12 to: Shirley Wilkinson, 14740 Crowne Court, Athens, AL 35613.
Thanksgiving meal
New Life Baptist Church will host a free Thanksgiving meal for all interested, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the church, 2314 S. Hine St., Athens. More information: 256-233-7228
ONGOING
Haunts Walks
Athens-Limestone Tourism Haunts Walks will resume 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in October. Guests can enjoy a 90-minute tour that covers paranormal activity, ghoulish legends and hauntings in historic downtown areas. Tickets are $10 per person 12 or older and can be purchased 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the tourism office, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens. Tickets must be purchased in advance. More information: 256-232-5411
Parade participants wanted
Parade participants, including World War II veterans for the lead float, are needed for the annual Veterans Day parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Athens. The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives and members of local service organizations are resuming management of the Athens-Limestone County Veterans Day parade. The route is the same as the Christmas parade. More information: 256-771-7578
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library hosts used book sales from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
MEETINGS
• ALERA. Athens-Limestone Education Retirees Association will meet Friday, Oct. 11, at Athens Recreation Center. Refreshments at 9:30 a.m. followed by business at 10. Limestone County Health Department will administer influenza vaccinations, so bring insurance card.
• Master Gardeners. Limestone County Master Gardeners Association will meet 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Athens-Limestone Visitors Center, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens. Veterinarian Dr. Jim Lovell will speak about "Pesticides, Toxic Plants and Your Pets" at 6 p.m. Social time at 5:30 p.m., business meeting at 6:30 p.m. More information: 256-614-3530
• Historical Society. The Limestone County Historical Society will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Rodgers Center, First Presbyterian Church, Athens. Refreshments at 6:30 p.m. with "The Life and Works of Thomas Chippendale," presented by Ken Rivenbark of Rivenbark and Roper Antiques in Huntsville, at 7 p.m. More information: Linda Nelson, 256-206-0335
• Democrats. The Limestone County Democrats will host Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith as guest speaker at its next meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at 22143 U.S. 72 East, Athens. More information: 256-444-4744; communications@limestonedemocrats.org
• NAACP. Limestone NAACP will meet 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Hobbs Plaza, 809 U.S. 72 West, Suite D, Athens, AL 35611. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.