Pancake breakfast
Friendship Church will hold its annual pancake breakfast 6-11:30 a.m. today at the Lucas Ferry campus multipurpose building, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Tickets available for suggested donation of $5 at church office. Proceeds go to local missions. United Methodist Women will hold a bake sale during the event. Boy Scout Troop No. 24 is also collecting nonperishable food for Full Tummy Project and Limestone County Churches Involved.
Trash attack
Volunteers are invited to take part in a countywide cleanup effort 8 a.m.-noon today. Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will provide supplies. Groups and individuals may choose a location to clean or have one provided by KALB. Check-'in locations include: downtown Ardmore, Hatchery Road at Elk River and Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens. Opportunity for cash prizes available. Registration helpful but not required. More information: KALBCares@gmail.com or 256-233-8000
Beans and rice giveaway
Tanner United Methodist Church will give a free 1-pound bag of beans and rice to every adult, no questions asked, from 9-11 a.m. today at the church, 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner.
Financial literacy seminar
The Limestone NAACP will hold its “Financial Literacy and Generational Wealth” seminar from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St, Athens. Topics include: banking with financial institutions, steps to home ownership and understanding credit scores, credit reports, debt to income ratio and FICO scores. Lunch will be served. More information: Mildred Horton, 256-431-3759d
Swamp John's fundraiser
A Swamp John's fundraiser will be held from 4-7 p.m. today in Athens Big Lots parking lot. Proceeds will benefit “Courageous Carson” and Townsend family expenses. Carson Townsend is an 11-year-old student at Blue Springs Elementary who was diagnosed with cancer and recently began chemotherapy. Cost is $12 per plate. For more information, visit “Courageous Carson” on Facebook.
Ardmore large item disposal
Ardmore will have two large Dumpsters available through today for residents to dispose of large items. The Dumpsters are located at the Ardmore Police Department rear parking lot. No tires, construction materials, paint, car parts or items with refrigerant will be accepted. Do not leave items by the roadside.
MONDAY
Swamp John's fundraiser
Tanner High School will hold a Swamp John's fundraiser 4-7 p.m. Monday at the high school cafeteria. Cost is $12 per plate.
TUESDAY
Chicken stew canceled
Due to the health and safety concerns of its patrons, the American Legion has canceled its Tuesday, March 17, chicken stew. If the situation improves, the Legion will hold its monthly chicken stew in April. We do have a limited quantity of frozen quarts for carry out. To purchase, call 256-374-2377.
AHS Class of '68 dinner
Athens High School Class of 1968 and friends are invited to a Dutch-treat dinner 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 306 Barbecue, 23101 U.S. 72 in Athens. More information: Lakin Collins, 256-431-5715 or Sandra Scott, 256-777-3884
FRIDAY
Blood drive
Limestone Manor, in conjunction with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, will hold a blood drive 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, March 20, at 600 U.S. 31 South. Free hot dog or hamburger to everyone who donates. Prize to one lucky donor. All donors will receive a recognition item and a free cholesterol screening. Donors must be age 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and show photo ID. Donors who are 16 must submit written parental permission. Visit the donor portal to find a blood drive or make an appointment at lifesouth.org.
UPCOMING
Spellers needed for bee
Three-person teams are needed for the 25th annual Athens and Limestone County Learn-to-Read Corporate Spelling Bee, hosted by the Learn-to-Read Council of Athens and Limestone County. The event is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Athens Middle School cafeteria, 100 U.S. 31. Trophies awarded for first and second places. No admission charge. Refreshments will be served. A donation of $300 per team is requested. Individuals may collectively sponsor a team, (six people at $50 each; three people at $100 each), but only three spellers and one alternate are allowed in contest. To donate to help sponsor the event, call 256-230-3050. More information: Rhonda, 256-230-3050
Owens chicken stew fundraiser
Owens Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chicken stew fundraiser 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the station at 15359 Elk River Mills Road, Athens. Stew is $22 per gallon, $12 per half gallon and $6 per quart. Bring your own container. More information: Tiese Chambers, 256-874-2962
Annual banquet
Athelstine Lodge No. 71 will hold its annual banquet, "Unity in the Community," 7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Speaker: Eunice B. Scott. Cost: $30 adults; $12 children age 12 and under. Soft music provided. Catering: JP LLC. More information: Mansfield Scott, 256-777-8393
Free genealogy classes
Athens-Limestone County Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens, will host two free genealogy classes — one from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, and one from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. Teachers for this course have more than 30 years of experience in genealogy and will offer tips and tricks to experienced researchers as well as those new to genealogy. Topics will include FamilySearch.org and Ancestry.com, two of the most popular genealogy websites, as well as discovering and organizing sources and tracing immigrant origins.
Child-rearing class
Limestone County Kids & Kin will hold a child-rearing class for people raising a relative's child. Event is 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, March 25, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. Topic: "Multisensory Teaching Techniques for Teaching Reading and Math." More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Donkey basketball game
Clements High School will host a donkey basketball game 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the high school gymnasium. Tickets available at high school office or Blue Springs Elementary School office. Cost: $8 in advance; $10 at the door. Concessions available. Halftime performance by Blue Springs Elementary physical education program.
Hazardous waste collection day
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will hold a household hazardous waste collection from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 28, at the Athens Middle School parking lot. Items accepted include, but are not limited to, household cleaners and chemicals, auto fluids, pool chemicals, pesticides, fertilizers, paint and florescent tubes. No medical waste, explosives, biological waste or radioactive materials will be accepted. If unsure about whether an item is eligible for collection, call 256-233-8000
Mom Prom
Adoption Heritage Tour will host Mom Prom fundraiser 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Heritage Church, 29768 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Madison. Event will include a disc jockey, online auction, non-alcoholic bar, dessert bar, prom queen contest and award for the tackiest dress. Tickets are $20 at the door or in advance by calling 256-777-9671.
Smart driver class
Limestone County residents can take the AARP Smart Driver course from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 2 and 3, at Ardmore Library, 25836 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee. The eight-hour course, which could save you money on your car insurance, will refresh your driving skills and knowledge of the rules of the road, will teach you techniques for handling left turns, right-of-way and roundabouts, and will discover proven driving methods to help keep you and your loved ones safe on the road.
Miss Spring Day Pageant
Adoption Heritage Tour will host the Miss Spring Day Pageant 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at Camp Helen, 14477 Baptist Camp Road, Harvest. Categories include tiny miss, mini miss, little miss, preteen miss, junior miss and teen miss. Entry fee is nonrefundable $25. Additional categories include best hair, best dress and most photogenic. Cost is $5 per entry. People's choice category will cost $1 per vote. Applications will be accepted through March 28. More information: 256-777-9671
Vidalia onion sales
Athens Ladies Civitan Club's annual Vidalia onion sale is underway. Ten-pound bags dug from a Georgia farm are $10. Delivery will be available in early May. Deadline to order is April 15. Orders may be placed with any Ladies Civitan member or by calling Carolyn Stair at 256-658-1985. Mail orders can be made by sending your order and a check for payment to Athens Ladies Civitan Club, P. O. Box 1814, Athens, AL 35612. Include name, address, phone number, the number of bags you are ordering and a check made payable to Athens Ladies Civitan.
Elkmont Beauty Walk
Registration is open through April 6 for the 15th annual Elkmont Beauty Walk in the lunchroom of Elkmont High School. Kindergarten through fifth grade competition will be 7 p.m. Friday, April 24. Babies through preschool competition will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Sixth through 12th grade girls and 12th grade girls will be 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Registration is $35 per entry and $5 per photogenic entry. Tickets are $5 at the door. Proceeds benefit Elkmont Band.
ONGOING
Cash for Trash Challenge
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and Indorama Ventures have announced the Cash for Trash Challenge. Any group or individual who registers and cleans 1/2 mile of heavily littered roadway in Athens or Limestone County between Saturday, March 14, and noon Friday, April 24, will be entered to win up to $1,000 from Indorama. One entry per half-mile cleaned. Drawing is April 25 at Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO at Athens State University. More information: KALBCares@gmail.com or 256-233-8000
Wednesday Lenten lunches
Due to concerns over COVID-19 and crowds, Wednesday Lenten lunches have been canceled.
Exhibitors wanted
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful seeks exhibitors for Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Athens State University. Businesses, nonprofit organizations, clubs and school groups welcome. Space fee $35 or $15 with contributed door prize. More information: KALBCares@gmail.com or 256-233-8000
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens Limestone Public Library will hold a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. every Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month at the Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St. More information: 256-232-1233
Free tax help in Ardmore
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be at Ardmore Public Library to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their income taxes. Those needing assistance must schedule an appointment. Appointments are available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 8. Bring valid ID, last year's tax papers and proof of insurance to the appointment. Other documents may be required. More information: 931-427-4883
Free tax help in Athens
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be at 303 N. Jefferson St. in Athens to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their income taxes. This service is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through April 15. More information: 256-232-7207
Free tax help in Decatur
Volunteers with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program will be in Decatur to help senior citizens and low-income individuals file their taxes. Service is available 1-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through April 15. More information: 256-232-7207
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
Exercise class
The Limestone County Council on Aging will hold balance and mobility exercise classes for those age 60 and older 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Tanner Senior Center, 13589 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. The class, intended to improve balance and mobility, reduct fall risk and improve quality of life, is tailored to individual needs. Good for any fitness level. To RSVP: 256-233-6412
MEETINGS
• NAACP. Limestone NAACP will meet 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Hobbs Plaza, 809 U.S. 72 West, Suite D, Athens, AL 35611. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489
• Democratic Conference. Limestone County Alabama Democratic Conference will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Antioch CPCA, 923 Brownsferry St., Athens. More information: James Lucas, 256-431-3744
• VFW. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4765 will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Post home, 18615 Alabama 127, Athens. More information: 256-233-1067
• LCREC. The Limestone County Republican Executive Committee will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Valley Event Center on U.S. 72 in Athens. Social hour is at 6 p.m.; business meeting at 7. Visitors welcome. More information: lcrecsecretary@gmail.com
• SCV. Sons of Confederate Veterans Capt. Thomas H. Hobbs Camp 768 will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives. Civil War historian Michael Acosta will talk about “The Battle of New Bern, North Carolina.” Public invited.
