TODAY
Class reunion luncheon
The Athens High School Class of 1956 will have a luncheon for members of the class and friends 11 a.m. today at 306 Barbecue in Athens.
FRIDAY
Rainmakers vs. Lions
The undefeated Birdie Thornton Rainmakers basketball team will play the Lindsay Lane Christian Academy Lions in a playoff game 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at 705 W. Sanderfer Road, Athens, AL 35611. Admission is free.
SATURDAY
Coffee Call
The Rehab and Recovery Center at Limestone Health Facility will host Coffee Call 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, 100 W. Pryor St., Athens.
Yard sale
Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a community yard sale and used book sale Saturday, Oct. 5, at the library. The yard sale will be 8 a.m.-noon, with book sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Clothing giveaway
St. Mark Primitive Baptist Church will hold a free clothing giveaway 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at the church at 740 W. Sanderfer Road, Athens.
Clothing giveaway
Women Empowering Women will hold its annual fall clothes giveaway (men's, women's and children's clothes) from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park. Hot dogs and refreshments will be provided. More information: Ken Hines, 502-229-2277
Board game day
The Athens-Limestone County Public Library will host a free board game day from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the library. Visitors may bring their own board game or play one provided at the library. Event is open to all but recommended for ages 12 and up. Younger participants should be accompanied by an adult.
TUESDAY
12 Jars of the Holidays
The Athens-Limestone Public Library will present 12 Jars of the Holidays, a hands-on demonstration in the making of jams and jellies to give as homemade holiday gifts or enjoy throughout the season. The program is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the library, and is limited to 25 people. To register: 256-232-1233
UPCOMING
Health presentation
Thrive Alabama and Athens Limestone Public Library will present a presentation titled “Getting the most out of your healthcare” from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the library. The presentation will be given by health professionals to build confidence and health literacy so attendees can better navigate the healthcare system. More information: 256-232-1233
Limestone NAACP
Alabama State Conference of NAACP 67th Convention will be 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 10-13 at Embassy Suites Hotel, 800 Monroe St., Huntsville, AL 35801. U.S. Sen. Doug Jones will speak Friday night. The Rev. William Barber of Moral Mondays and Poor People's Campaign will speak Saturday night. Registration and ticket prices vary. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489.
Beans and rice
Tanner United Methodist Church will provide a free 1-pound bag of beans and rice, no questions asked, to every adult who visits the church at 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner, between 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Kids motivational book club
Limestone County NAACP is offering a free motivational book club for children ages 3 to 13 from 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. The club — Students Taking Excellence Personally = Success, or STEPS — motivates students who may not enjoy reading. It also gives students who already like reading an opportunity to showcase their enjoyment. Free transportation and lunch provided. More information: Diane Steele, 256-216-5668, 256-797-1333 or dsteele50@gmail.com.
Swamp John's fundraiser
Tanner United Methodist Church will hold a Swamp John's fundraiser 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens. Plates are $12 and include fish, chicken, shrimp or combination, slaw, hushpuppies and a drink. Eat in or carry out. UMC women will also hold a bake sale during the event.
Kids and Kin
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a childrearing class, "Keeping Children Safe from Household and Environmental Chemicals," 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday, Oct. 16, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Portrait fundraiser
Ark of Promise Church, 15199 Brownsferry Road, Athens, will host a portrait fundraiser Oct. 17-19 to raise money to build a new sanctuary. For $10, participants will receive one 10-by-13-inch color portrait, with the option of buying a package at pickup. Photo dates are 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. More information: Deborah Scott, 256-278-9375
Swamp John's
East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department will host a Swamp John's fundraiser 4–7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the station, 15801 E. Limestone Road, Athens. Tickets can be purchased from any member or at The Treasure Chest, 1428 Freeman Ave., Athens.
ONGOING
Parade participants wanted
Parade participants, including World War II veterans for the lead float, are needed for the annual Veterans Day parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Athens. The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives and members of local service organizations are resuming management of the Athens-Limestone County Veterans Day parade. The route is the same as the Christmas parade. More information: 256-771-7578
Haunts Walks
Athens-Limestone Tourism Haunts Walks will resume 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in October. Guests can enjoy a 90-minute tour that covers paranormal activity, ghoulish legends and hauntings in historic downtown areas. Tickets are $10 per person 12 or older and can be purchased 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the tourism office, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens. Tickets must be purchased in advance. More information: 256-232-5411
DV vigil training
Crisis Services of North Alabama meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays for those who wish to participate in the Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil on Oct. 9. Meetings are at the Family Resource Center, 406 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: Stacy Owens, 256-230-1240
Pink Lady Walk
The sixth annual Pink Lady Walk will be 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Big Spring Memorial Park (Duck Pond), 100 S. Beaty St., Athens. Recipients for this year's walk are the family of Sherry McWilliams, Tammy Woodward and the Cancer Center of Huntsville. More information (and to register): www.pinkladywalk.org; pinkladywalk@gmail.com
MEETINGS
• Legion. American Legion Post 49 will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Post home, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. More information: Rod Huffman, 256-233-3023.
• Master Gardeners. Limestone County Master Gardeners Association will meet 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Athens-Limestone Visitors Center, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens. Veterinarian Dr. Jim Lovell will speak about "Pesticides, Toxic Plants and Your Pets" at 6 p.m. Social time at 5:30 p.m., business meeting at 6:30 p.m. More information: 256-614-3530.
• NAACP. Limestone NAACP will meet 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Hobbs Plaza, 809 U.S. 72 West, Suite D, Athens, AL 35611. More information: Wilbert Woodruff, 256-227-8489.
