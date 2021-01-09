The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported Dec. 28–Jan. 1 by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Alabama 20, Madison — 71 (highest registering temperature at hand sink by smokers was 93 degrees – abated, highest registering temperature at hand sink in restrooms was 95 degrees – abated, cole slaw at 60 degrees, egg batter at 50 degrees, hamburgers at 128 degrees in hot holding – abated, white and green residue on sweet potatoes – abated, food held past seven days in refrigeration – abated);
• Lucia’s Cocina Mexicana, 12090-H County Line Road, Madison — 73 (food held in refrigeration past 24 hours without a date, food items not labeled with date made, chicken at 44 degrees and cheese dip at 45 degrees in walk-in cooler, refried beans and cut tomatoes at 46 degrees in walk-in cooler, pico at 45 degrees in walk-in cooler, highest registering temperature at hand sink in men’s restroom was 74 degrees, pests present by cookline area during inspection, approved course not provided by an employee present during inspection);
• Sabor Latino Taqueria, 100 U.S. 31, Suite M, Athens — 85 (no food manager present during inspection, no usable chemical test papers available during inspection);
• La Perla De Oriente Restaurant, 305 W. Lee St., Athens — 87 (no drying devices present at all hand sinks);
• Catfish Cabin II, 906 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 90 (crab at 47 degrees and catfish at 50 degrees in cold holding – abated, cole slaw and cheese at 47 degrees in cold holding – abated);
• Cinemagic Theatre, 1702 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 90 (highest registering temperature at hand sinks in women’s restroom was 65 degrees – abated, hot dogs at 51 degrees in reach-in cooler – abated);
• Twice Daily, 22048 U.S. 72, Athens — 90 (chicken at 46 degrees and 48 degrees in cold holding – abated, chemical test strips not provided for chlorine sanitizer – abated);
• GP Quick Stop, 1201-A U.S. 72 West, Athens — 90 (soap and paper towels not provided at toilet room hand sink);
• The Mark Motel, 210 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 92;
• Eagle’s Diner, 113 E. Elm St., Athens — 93;
• Hard Dock Café at Riverwalk Marina, 3755 U.S. 31 North, Decatur — 93;
• New China of Athens Inc., 645 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 93 (chicken and pork at 46 degrees in cold holding, shrimp and cooked noodles at 46 degrees in cold holding, cabbage at 51 degrees in cold holding);
• C & A Catering, 21817 Piney Chapel Road, Athens — 95;
• Epiphany Inc., doing business as Square Clock Coffee, 100 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 95;
• Travel Inn – CB, 1218 Kelli Drive, Athens — 96;
• Mad City Nutrition, 12090-C County Line Road, Madison — 96;
• Yesterdays Event Center, 15631 Brownsferry Road, Athens — 97;
• Bridges Auction, 17020 E. Limestone Road, Athens — 97;
• Shiv KTR LLC, 1510 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 98;
• AFC Sushi at Publix No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 98; and
• PrimeTime Basketball Academy, 27881 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester — 98.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.