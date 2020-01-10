The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Dec. 29–Jan. 4:
• Mozza Pizza & Sports Bar, 202 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 87 (dirty soda machine nozzles, approved course expired July 30, 2019);
• Applebees, 1331 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 87 (soap not at all hand sinks during inspection – corrected for followup visit, soda machine and soda bar nozzle dirty – corrected for followup visit);
• Krystal, 1412 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 88 (dirty soda machine – corrected upon followup visit);
• Sabor Latino Taqueria, 800 U.S. 72, Suite E, Athens — 90 (dirty soda machine nozzles, approved course expired Nov. 17, 2019);
• Raceway No. 6712 (Lal Maharaja Inc.), 1523 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 90 (personnel on duty must have Approved Food Course);
• Holiday Inn – CB, 16074 Athens-Limestone Blvd., Athens — 91 (personnel on duty must have Approved Food Course);
• Apple Lane Farms Inc., 23027 Alabama 20, Tanner — 92 (soda machine nozzles dirty – corrected for followup visit);
• C & A Catering, 21817 Piney Chapel Road, Athens — 94;
• Sonic Drive-in, 914 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 96; and
• TAB'S Market, 15690 E. Limestone Road, Athens — 96.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.