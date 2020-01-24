The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Jan. 12-18:
• Athens Middle School, 100 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 85 (presence of insects, rodents and other pests – Cook's Pest Control serviced outside and inside of building, no presence of pests on followup inspection; chili hot held at 125 degrees – abated on followup inspection);
• Eagle's Diner, 113 E. Elm St., Athens — 88 (temperature-control-for-safety foods held at 60 degrees – abated on followup inspection);
• Copeland Food Mart, 19230 E. Limestone Road, Athens — 89 (dirty ice maker – clean during followup inspection);
• Punta Cana Caribbean Restaurant, 19230 E. Limestone Road, Athens — 89 (dirty ice maker);
• Gin House Bar-B-Que, 18060 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont — 89;
• Las Trojas Mexican Restaurant, 22051 U.S. 72, Athens — 90 (0 ppm concentration in sanitization container – abated 50 ppm during followup inspection);
• Cracker Barrel Old Country Store No. 9, 1212 Kelli Drive, Athens — 90 (damaged strainer basket);
• 306 Barbecue, 23101 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 91;
• East Limestone High School, 15461 E. Limestone Road, Athens — 91 (presence of insects, rodents, other pests in stockroom);
• Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, 1802 U.S. 72 East, Suite D, Athens — 93 (damaged strainer basket);
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 22099 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 93 (personnel on duty must have Approved Food Course);
• Save-A-Lot No. 595/6195, 625 U.S. 72, Athens — 93 (Approved Food Course required);
• Bethel Grocery, 27972 Bethel Road, Elkmont — 94;
• Creekside Elementary School, 16049 Sanderson Road, Harvest — 97;
• Subway No. 33543, 5956 U.S. 31 North, Tanner — 97;
• Athens High School, 655 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 98; and
• AFC Sushi @ Publix No. 1203, 22031 U.S. 72, Athens — 98.
