The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported by the Limestone County Department of Health:
• Tanner Fuel City (S Rajasri Inc.), 20462 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Tanner — 78 (burritos, livers, gizzards, taquitos and corndogs in warmer at 105–125 degrees, lacking paper towels at all hand sinks, unclean ice chute);
• Greenbrier Fuel City, 6681 Swancott Road, Madison — 78 (lacking soap and paper towels at kitchen hand sink, lettuce and tomatoes in prep unit at 53 degrees, cheese at 51–53 degrees, bologna and sausage at 51–53 degrees, ice maker needs cleaning, not hand washing in hand sink only, flies, lack of current records);
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 22099 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 79 (back hand sink at less than 100 degrees, bar soda gun nozzle needs cleaning, sanitizer in three-compartment sink at less than 150 ppm, damaged/cracked ice maker door, damaged fryer baskets, dish machine not reaching minimum temperature for proper sanitization, not hand washing in hand sinks only, using hand sink as dump sink);
• Tanner Chevron, 20531 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens — 79 (cheese at 60 degrees);
• Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Highway 20, Madison — 80 (unclean ice maker, hamburger at 113 and 121 degrees, not reheating barbecue to 165 degrees prior to placing in hot holding, 0 ppm sanitizer, dish machine not dispensing sanitizer, damaged fryer baskets);
• Las Trojas Mexican Restaurant, 22051 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 80 (not hand washing in hand sinks only, lack of soap and paper towels at bar hand sink, cracked/damaged ice bucket, 0 ppm sanitizer in three-compartment sink);
• Krystal, 1412 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 83 (leachate from dumpster, unclean ice maker);
• Punta Cana Caribbean Restaurant, 19230 East Limestone Road, Athens — 84 (mobile unit noncompliant with approved plans, food safe not adulterated, food safe not protected from contamination, manual warewashing, conveying sewage, mobile unit not returning daily to commissary);
• James's Food Mart, 5980 U.S. 31 North, Tanner — 85 (flies, unclean drink nozzles);
• Fiesta Mexicana, 600 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 90 (hamburger meat at 60–65 degrees);
• McDonald's – Madison, 11178 County Line Road, Madison — 90 (hot water at mens restroom hand sink less than 100 degrees);
• The Crispy Biscuit, 1212 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 90 (lacking date marking);
• Whitt's Barbecue 1-A Inc., 525 S. Marion St., Athens — 90 (excessive flies);
• Sabor Latino Taqueria – Hwy 31, 100 U.S. 31 South, Suite M, Athens — 93;
• Ro's Grille, 300 E. Hobbs St., Athens — 93;
• Mozza Pizza & Sports Bar, 202 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 95;
• Washington Street Diner, 100-C E. Washington St., Athens — 95;
• Sweet Cone Alabama – Commissary @ Nayah LLC, 25411 Elkton Road, Elkmont — 96;
• AFC Sushi @ Publix No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison — 97; and
• Domino's – East Limestone, 14945 East Limestone Road, Harvest — 98.
