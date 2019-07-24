The Limestone County Department of Health reported the following restaurant ratings and critical items for July 9–19:
• Lucia's Cocina Mexicana – Madison, 12090 County Line Road, Madison — 86 (less than 150 ppm sanitizer in three-compartment sink, not dispensing properly, unclean inside ice maker);
• Sakura Japanese Steak House, 12090 County Line Road, Madison — 89 (unclean ice maker);
• Suzanne's Bakery and Eatery, 1207 E. Forrest St., Athens — 92;
• Oakdale Food Mart (Riya INC), 23010 Nick Davis Road, Athens — 93;
• Roosters Fingers & Fries, 125 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 94; and
• Cinemagic Theatre, 1702 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 97.
