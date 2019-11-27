The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Nov. 18–22:
• First & Last Stop, 19017 Alabama 127, Athens — 86 (presence of rodents noted, lack of hand towels at hand-washing sink);
• Cork & Crust Pizzeria, 12120 County Line Road, Suite A, Madison — 87 (dirty soda machine);
• Burger King No. 13277, 1600 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 88 (soda dispenser nozzles need cleaning);
• Shoney's No. 1292, 1402 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 88 (dirty icemaker);
• Canebrake Club, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens — 88 (no water above 100 degrees at three-compartment sink, dirty soda nozzles in use);
• China Dragon 98 Inc., 100-B U.S. 31, Athens — 88 (poisonous items stored without label and separation from food);
• Ruby Tuesday No. 5010, 21366 Athens-Limestone Lane, Athens — 90 (broken strainer present during inspection);
• Golden Phoenix Inc., 516 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 90 (broken wire strainers in use);
• Zaxby's, 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens — 91 (lettuce at 50 degrees during cold storage);
• Bob's Quick Mart, 1805 Brownsferry Road, Athens — 92 (no food probe thermometer on site during inspection);
• Suzanne's Bakery and Eatery, 1207 E. Forrest St., Suite F, Athens — 92 (date marking missing from temperature-control-for-safety foods);
• Jack's No. 220, 307 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 92;
• Super 8, 1325 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 93;
• Washington Street Diner, 100-C E. Washington St., Athens — 93;
• The Village Pizza of Athens Inc., 222 W. Market St. Athens — 94;
• McDonald's, 103 U.S. 31 North, Athens — 95;
• Captain D's/Trident Holdings, 102 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 95;
• Piggly Wiggly No. 85, 25460 Alabama 127, Elkmont — 95;
• The Smokin' Box Commissary, 26264 Pepper Road, Athens — 96;
• Lyla's Little House, 4937 High St., Mooresville — 96;
• Yesterdays Event Center, 15631 Brownsferry Road, Athens — 98;
• Lyla's Flowers & Fine Food, 15 North St., Mooresville — 98; and
• Holiday Inn Express, 10074 Athens-Limestone Blvd., Athens — 100.
