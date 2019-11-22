The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Nov. 11–15:
• China Dragon VI, 12060-H County Line Road, Madison — 88 (chemical spray bottles not labeled);
• Hampton Inn & Suites – CB, 1222 Kelli Drive, Athens — 94;
• Budget Inn, 606 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 94;
• Wendy's, 11300 County Line Road, Madison — 94;
• Days Inn – CB, 1322 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 95; and
• Subway No. 34735, 25025 Chase Farm Blvd., Madison — 95.
