Restaurant Scores

Restaurant Scores

The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Nov. 11–15:

• China Dragon VI, 12060-H County Line Road, Madison — 88 (chemical spray bottles not labeled);

• Hampton Inn & Suites – CB, 1222 Kelli Drive, Athens — 94;

• Budget Inn, 606 U.S. 31 South, Athens — 94;

• Wendy's, 11300 County Line Road, Madison — 94;

• Days Inn – CB, 1322 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 95; and

• Subway No. 34735, 25025 Chase Farm Blvd., Madison — 95.

Tags

Recommended for you