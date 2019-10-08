The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Sept. 30–Oct. 4:
• Golden Phoenix Inc., 516 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 84 (chemical cleaner not labeled in kitchen, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods);
• Shoney's No. 1292, 1402 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 84 (soda machine dirty, 0 ppm chemical solution in dish machine, chicken held at 106 degrees on bar);
• Copeland Food Mart, 19230 E. Limestone Road, Athens — 86 (water in three-compartment sink at 107 degrees, backflow missing from mop sink);
• Polaris – Corporate Dining Concepts, 7049 Greenbrier Parkway NW, Madison — 89 (hot holding chicken at 125 degrees);
• Lucia's Cocina Mexicana – Athens, 208 W. Market St., Athens — 90 (hamburger patty at 53 degrees – discard);
• Burchel's KFC Inc., 205 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 93;
• Applebees, 1331 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 94;
• The Sweetest Things Tea Room, 216 W. Market St., Athens — 95;
• James Clemens High School, 11306 County Line Road, Madison — 98; and
• Lynn's Cakes, 23773 Wooley Springs Road, Athens — 99.
