Chocolate walk

A sign reads “Chocolate” in front of the Limestone County Courthouse at the 2022 Chocolate Walk.

 courtesy photo

Chocolate Walk Tickets Wednesday, Jan. 18 All day

Chocolate Walk Tickets go on sale on Eventbrite

Whistle Hollow Ribbon Cutting Wednesday, Jan. 18 12 p.m.

Whistle Hollow Wedding & Event Venue Ribbon Cutting at 701 Lofton Hall Road, Ardmore, Tenn.

Lunch and Learn Thursday, Jan. 19 11 a.m.

Lunch and Learn at Ardmore Public Library 931.427.4883.

Red Earth Invocation Art Exhibit Thursday, Jan. 19 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Alabama Center for the Arts presents Red Earth Invocation Art Exhibit. FREE.

Acosta Entertainment Performance Friday, Jan. 20 8:30 p.m.

Acosta Entertainment Live at Legends Billiards Athens

