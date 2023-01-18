Chocolate Walk Tickets Wednesday, Jan. 18 All day
Chocolate Walk Tickets go on sale on Eventbrite
Whistle Hollow Ribbon Cutting Wednesday, Jan. 18 12 p.m.
Whistle Hollow Wedding & Event Venue Ribbon Cutting at 701 Lofton Hall Road, Ardmore, Tenn.
Lunch and Learn Thursday, Jan. 19 11 a.m.
Lunch and Learn at Ardmore Public Library 931.427.4883.
Red Earth Invocation Art Exhibit Thursday, Jan. 19 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Alabama Center for the Arts presents Red Earth Invocation Art Exhibit. FREE.
Acosta Entertainment Performance Friday, Jan. 20 8:30 p.m.
Acosta Entertainment Live at Legends Billiards Athens
