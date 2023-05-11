MADISON, Alabama – The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced a free Summer Movie Night Series for fans to enjoy an evening at Toyota Field and watch a movie on the video board:
Tuesday, May 30
Wednesday, June 28
Thursday, July 20
Movie titles will be released in the coming weeks. The Pepsi Gate at Toyota Field will open at 6 p.m. on all three nights. Screenings will begin at 7 p.m. Parking at Toyota Field is free. During the movie, fans will be allowed to sit on the outfield grass, if weather permits, while enjoying their favorite movies. Fans are encouraged to bring blankets to sit with on the outfield grass, and no chairs will be allowed.
Fans are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time. All movie nights are weather permitting and the schedule is subject to change without notice.
“We are excited to be able to give fans an opportunity for a relaxing night at the ballpark with an event outside of Trash Pandas baseball,” said Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann. “The Free Summer Movie Night Series is the perfect way to spend a special night outdoors with the family for this one-of-a-kind experience.”
Toyota Field concession stands will be available for fans to purchase food and beverages including popcorn, hot dogs, soft drinks, and other ballpark favorites.
The Free Summer Movie Night Series, presented by Floor & Décor, is just one of many signature events scheduled at Toyota Field in 2023.
Others include the Beer & Wine Festival on June 17, Casino Night on the Concourse on July 15, Smoke in the Outfield BBQ Festival from August 4-5, and the Fall Festival Movie Night on October 28.
