Lindsay Lane widening project to start July 11

The city of Athens project to widen Lindsay Lane South from Strain Road East to Indian Trace Road is expected to start July 11, weather permitting.
The Public Works Department mailed letters about the project to residents whose driveways are located within this project area.
City Engineer Michael Griffin said the project will widen both sides of Lindsay Lane in this area.
The project is expected to take until the end of November, depending on weather.
The city’s capital infrastructure and alcohol funds are funding the $2,014,464 project.
The contractor will be Rogers Group.
