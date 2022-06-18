Local JROTC participate in leadership challenge

Six members of the Athens High School JROTC Golden Eagle Battalion and two cadets from the Limestone County Career Technical Center recently had the opportunity to participate in the annual JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC) at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana.
More than 500 cadets across the state participate in this training each year. JCLC assists the JROTC instructors in identifying 2022-2023 Cadet Leadership. Cadets complete events in areas such as Astronomy, Physical Fitness, Environmental Science, Survival Techniques, Canoeing, Drill Competition, Wall Climbing, and Low Ropes. A graduation and recognition ceremony is held for cadets who meet all challenges.
Army Junior Reserves Officer Training focuses on the value of leadership, service to the community, personal responsibility, and citizenship. Students experience progressively higher degrees of leadership and responsibility each year, while building self-esteem and self-discipline. Athens High School JROTC Instructors, CW4 James L. Chambers and First Sergeant Leonard Long, along with Limestone County Career Tech Center JROTC Instructor, Sergeant First Class James Wilson, commended all cadets on their leadership, motivation and resiliency.

