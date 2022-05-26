Two of the most watched local races leading up to Tuesday’s primary election was Limestone County Sheriff and Limestone County District Attorney. Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin has advanced to the general election while Limestone County District Attorney, Brian C.T. Jones, with no opposing party opposition, is the de facto winner.
McLaughlin and four other competitors had campaigned hard and after the results were tallied, McLaughlin walked away with a decisive victory. He will now face Independent Randy King in the general election in the fall.
McLaughlin earned 59.63 percent of the total Republican vote with 11,008 votes. His nearest competitor, Fred Sloss, received 20.35 percent with 3,757 votes.
McLaughlin said he was “very surprised” by the results.
“It’s something that I hoped for but didn’t expect,” he said.
“I appreciate my opponents running a clean campaign and I wish them the best on their endeavors for the future. I thank God for allowing me to continue serving Limestone County as their sheriff. I want to thank my wife for her support, my family, and those who have prayed for us through out the process, my contributors, the many volunteers that put a lot of time and effort into making this campaign a success, and of course those who voted,” he said.
Jones was challenged by local attorney Lucas Beaty. In a close race, Jones was re-elected to a third term as D.A. Jones received 52.10 percent of the vote with 8,787 votes.
Beaty issued a statement Tuesday night as the final precinct was reported. “We would like to take this time to say thank you to all who voted for us, thank you to those who supported us, those who gave countless hours volunteering and for everyone maintaining a positive and respectful attitude. While we are disappointed in the results, we’re proud of the campaign we ran and those that helped. It has been a truly humble experience for me and I think I’m a better lawyer for it.”
The race for District Court Judge, Limestone County Place 2 is headed to a June 21 runoff. Judge David T. Puckett will face Britley Leonard Brown.
Puckett had 23 of the 25 voting precincts but fell short of the 51.1 percent needed to avoid a runoff.
Puckett received 7,254 votes (43.96 percent) while Brown received 4,353 (26.38 percent). Dale Bryant and Jennifer Castro finished third and fourth respectively.
“We want to thank you all for your support thus far. We certainly need you now more than ever. To all that voted, prayed, volunteered to stand out and wave for 12 hours today, put out signs, door knocked, made shirts and food, and basically just kept us lifted up, we appreciate you more than you know,” Puckett said Tuesday evening on social media.
Brown issued the following statement Wednesday morning.
“I am deeply appreciative of the prayers, love, support, assistance, and votes in the Republican Primary. I would like to congratulate my opponents on a great campaign. As we head into the runoff — Limestone County voters have the opportunity to elect their District Judge, Place 2 on June 21, 2022. Voters, please mark your calendars for the runoff and get out to vote. Every vote matters for this important position. I encourage every voter to contact me to learn more about this judgeship and allow me to earn your vote.”
The following are the winners or those in a runoff from the primary races held Tuesday.
Limestone County Board of Education District 3- Ronald Christ 57.5 percent
Limestone Commission District 3 (GOP)- Derrick Gatlin 59.14 percent (will face Stephanie Manning (D) in the general election)
State Board of Education District 8- Dr. Wayne Reynolds 56.1 percent
Limestone Commission District 1- Daryl Sammet 61.01 percent
State Representative District 4- Sheila Banister 47.46 percent, Parker Duncan Moore 31.13 percent
State Representative District 25- Buck Clemons 52.25 percent
