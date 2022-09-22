On Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, several community leaders, the Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, and Medical First staff joined together to cut the ribbon on their location in the city of Ardmore.
Medical First is located at 26695 Main Street, Ardmore, Tenn. Their services include: Ketamine Infusions for Depression and PTSD, Vitamin IV Infusions, Botox/Fillers, medical weight loss including Adipex and Wegovy, BIOTE hormone replacement therapy, and joint injections.
Chamber Director Yolandia Eubanks said, “I am excited to see Ardmore’s business community growing and Medical First investing in Ardmore.”
This is the second Medical First clinic opened in Giles County. Their other clinic is located in Pulaski.
Medical First will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 12-6 p.m.
To make an appointment, patients can contact the office at (931) 427-4969.
Other staff members not pictured in the photo are Receptionist Brandy Thompson and Accountant Janet Adams.
