City of Athens and Limestone County offices will be closed with no changes to the sanitation schedule.
Athens City School offices and Limestone County Board of Education offices will be closed.
Athens News Courier office will be closed.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Peggy B. Spry, 85 of Rogersville, Alabama, died Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Athens Health and Rehab. Mrs. Spry was born February 15, 1937 in Lauderdale County, she was a lifelong member of Cedar Grove Church of Christ and she was a homemaker. Services will be 2pm Sunday at Cedar Grove Church o…
Jimmie Juanine McMahan, 86, of Athens, passed away Wednesday, May25, 2022 at her residence. Ms. McMahan was born December 25, 1935 in Limestone County to Jim Henry Wilson and Nina Bea Bentley Wilson. Her parents precede her in death as well as one son, Michael Edward McMahan, and eight broth…
Charlotte Bryan Feigley was born in Elizabeth City, North Carolina on February 5, 1950 to Evelyn and James Raymond Bryan. Their family moved to Athens in 1957. She graduated from Athens High School in 1968. Charlotte left Athens starry-eyed and focused on her next adventure as a student at P…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.