It was a fun day in the park Saturday for some area pooches at Manning’s Mutts Picnic and Dog Show. Dogs of all kinds strutted their stuff at Jimmy Gill Park for fun prizes and to help the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter.
Stephanie Manning, Democrat candidate for Limestone County Commission District 3, hosted the event.
She was joined by Sheryl Scales, Democrat candidate for Limestone County Board of Education District 1, and Democratic Executive Committee District 4 representative Oky Hernandez, who both served as judges.
A bulldog named Winston stole the show and was crowned the Manning’s Mutts Dog Show Champion.
He took home a golden paw trophy along with the second and third place finishers.
Participants and guests were encouraged to bring donations for the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter.
Dog food, cat food, toys, and other supplies were collected and delivered to many cats and dogs waiting to be adopted at the shelter.
“I want my constituents to know that I care about our community and the animals that also reside in it,” Manning said. “I hope that this event will raise awareness of the needs of Limestone County’s local animal welfare organizations.”
