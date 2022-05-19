In recognition of National Police Week and National Peace Officers Memorial Day, representatives from Athens Police Department, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the mayor’s office and Limestone County Commission gathered with members of the community for a service Tuesday evening in remembrance of the officers from Athens- Limestone County who died in the line of duty. Family and friends of the officers were also in attendance for the moving ceremony.
The Athens Police Department Color Guard placed a wreath on the stone memorial where the nine names of the officers who died while serving their community are inscribed. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin read the names and the time of their “end of watch.”
“Thank you for being here today and for the families that are here, every year I think of the importance of this. These men who woke up that morning and put there lives on the line for each one of us, did not come home that day. That is something we will always remember, always be in our hearts and memories. We will never let this day not happen,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
“I stopped here Sunday night, and stopped here a moment to think about the ones who didn’t make it home,” Chairman Collin Daly said. “I want to thank all the law enforcement we have today and especially those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect the way of life that we have.”
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson thanked the community for their support. “I appreciate everything the community does to support the police department. This is not an easy thing to do,” he said.
In honor of National Police Week and National Peace Officers Memorial Day, the Limestone County Courthouse was lit in blue Tuesday night.
