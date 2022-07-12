Neighborhood Bridges- Ardmore receives donation

KODA Technologies Inc., through their KODA Cares 501©3 nonprofit, has chosen Neighborhood Bridges-Ardmore as a recipient of a donation in the amount of $2,500.
Neighborhood Bridges was nominated by KODA Team Member Acquisition Analyst, Joe Rush, who resides in Ardmore.
These funds allow the Neighborhood Bridges-Ardmore team to serve children who attend Johnson Elementary, Cedar Hill Elementary, Ardmore Middle, and Ardmore High Schools and their families.
“Thank you to Joe and KODA Cares for being a wonderful advocate and supporter of Neighborhood Bridges Ardmore,” Neighborhood Bridges-Ardmore Director Yolandia Eubanks said. “These funds will cover all operating expenses associated with being a member of the Neighborhood Bridges association which will allow us to serve more children and their families.”
The Neighborhood Bridges-Ardmore program allows people to anonymously show an act of kindness to a student or family in need. When a need is posted, anyone who has subscribed to the site can see the need and click on “I Can Help,” purchase the item and drop it off at one of the three designated drop-off sites in Ardmore: The Rustic Willow, Ardmore Telephone Company, and Berry Animal Hospital.
To learn more information about the program, visit https://www.neighborhoodbridges.org/community/Ardmore-al.
