The Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter has recently seen an extreme increase in animals being surrendered or turned into the shelter as strays. As of Tuesday afternoon, June 14, the shelter staff has taken in 226 animals since June 1, including 19 cats from just one individual.
“I think this is the worst we have seen in five or six years,” shelter director Priscilla Blenkinsopp said. “Our donations have been wonderful, but we are going through dog food like crazy.”
“So many people are losing their homes. They are having to move and just can’t take their pets. That’s the number one. There are a lot of strays, also, that are coming in,” she said.
The months of June and July are often the busiest months for animal shelters, but this year has overwhelmed the staff. Blenkinsopp stresses the importance of spay and neuter. “There are so many programs out there to help people with that,” she said.
Unlike animal rescue organizations, as a county animal shelter, Blenkinsopp and her staff can not turn away animals — with the exception of aggressive animals — regardless of the numbers and lack of space. The crowded situation at the shelter takes a toll on the workers who spend countless hours caring for the animals. Many of the employees also foster animals at their homes, coordinate rescue, and use their own vehicles and time to transport an animal to that rescue.
Robert Pitman, DVM, has operated the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter for almost two decades. “Everybody is full. People are still not spaying and neutering. For 18 years, the laws have been on the books about spaying and neutering. There’s a license program where they have to pay more for an unspayed or unneutered dog, but (law enforcement elects) not to enforce it,” he said.
“We need to stop the indiscriminate breeding. They ought to charge a $500 a year breeding fee. If you are going to breed them — pay for them. They ought to have a business license,” Pitman said.
Despite the increase in numbers, the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter has come a long way from when Pitman first took over. “Eighteen years ago, I used 208 bottles of euthanasia solution. Last year, I used 14. Spaying and neutering works,” he said.
Pitman praised the shelter’s staff. “I don’t know how they do it. They do a real good job. They even used their own vehicle to drive one dog from here to Jasper. They do it, and they do it every day. It’s got to be their calling,” he said.
At Peace, Love and Animals rescue in Tanner, they are also experiencing a high volume of animals. “We are a private shelter, but we are in the same boat as they are. We are just overflowing,” rescue director Cathy Oakley said.
“It seems like this year we are seeing more than normal. I don’t know if people got pets during the pandemic and then didn’t have the money or time for them. I just don’t know,” Oakley said.
Many people have brought trapped feral cats, but those cats are challenging to rescuers. “Feral cats do not do well in shelters, because if they have made it to adulthood being feral, they are going to stay that way,” she said.
Oakley suggests that people consider having those cats spayed or neutered and return them to where they were found.
Oakley also spoke of the frequent encounters with individuals who have reservations about spaying or neutering their dogs or cats. She wants people to understand the many benefits to spaying and neutering your pet beside population control:
• Eliminates the risk of testicular cancer
• Decreases the risk of prostate cancer
• Decreases aggression
• Reduces marking
• Less desire to roam, thus decreasing risk of injury
• Increases life expectancy
• No heat cycles
• Reduced risk of mammary gland tumors, ovarian, and uterine cancers
“Dogs and cats just want to be your buddy. They just want to sit on the couch and have you rub their belly. Is that not what we want? Isn’t that why we have a pet? To have a companion,” Oakley said.
Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter and Peace, Love and Animals both operate a foster program and welcome new fosters. They also accept donations. Due to space, monetary donations are greatly appreciated. To learn more about the shelters needs, fostering or adoption, call (256) 771-7889. To learn more about the needs at Peace, Love and Animals, call (256) 233-4343.
