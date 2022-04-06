Noel- Pet of the week

Hi my name is Noel and I’m about 4-5 months old. I am a fun and very energetic puppy and love to play all day long. I get along well with other dogs and I’m OK with kitties. If you are looking for your best friend then here I am.Come meet me today.For more information, or if you have any questions, please contact Peace Love and Animals.
Noel is a terrier and labrador retriever mix. She is already house-trained, current on vaccinations and spayed. She is a good with other dogs, cats and children, If you are interested in learning more about Noel, email peaceloveandanimals@gmail.com or call (256) 233-4343.
