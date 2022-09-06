Panther Pride was on display over the weekend as Trinity alumni and staff gathered for the Trinity High School Grand Reunion. Several activities were planned Saturday for the Trinity graduates, including a spirited parade full of purple and gold through Downtown Athens.
Leading off this year’s parade was the Athens High School JROTC color guard and the Athens High School Golden Eagle Marching Band.
Pastor Robert Malone, a 1963 graduate of Trinity, served as this year’s grand marshal. He was all smiles as he rode in the back of his bright yellow pick up truck. Malone served 42 years in the United States Army, is a member of the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame, and has served on several vital community boards and commissions.
Following the parade, alumni enjoyed a picnic and a block party at Jimmy Gill Park. This year’s reunion brought together many classmates together including three Trinity valedictorians: Dicie Washinggton (1959), Gilbert Barthel Petty (1961), and Minnie Garner (1964).
Trinity School was opened after the Civil War by missionaries in an effort to teach former slaves to read and write. The school operated from 1865-1970, until integration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.