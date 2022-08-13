Bucky and Bobbie Lane Patton of Athens celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The couple will soon depart on a two week riverboat cruise in Europe to celebrate their diamond anniversary. Together, they will visit Germany, Austria, and Hungary as they travel the Rhine and Blue Danube rivers.
Bucky is from Athens and Bobbie Lane is from Courtland, Ala. They were married at the Courtland Presbyterian Church on Aug. 10, 1962. They settled in Athens and have five children: Krisilyn Patton, Mary Lane Bates, Roy Patton, Hillary Brown, and David Patton. They also have 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Bucky, 79, still works and is the owner of Hendricks-Patton Furniture and Appliance Co. in downtown Athens. Bobbie is a retired registered nurse. “We hope to have many more anniversaries if possible,” the couple said.
