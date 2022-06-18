The Alabama primary runoff election will take place on Tuesday June 21, 2022, at polling locations across Limestone County. Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Absentee ballot voting began on June 7, 2022. Absentee ballots being returned by hand must be received no later than the close of business day on Monday, June 20, the day prior to the election. Absentee ballots being returned by mail must be received no later than noon on Tuesday June 21, 2022.
Crossover voting rules
In a primary runoff election, an elector can only vote in the runoff if they voted in the primary election of the same party the runoff is held for.
If an elector votes in the Democratic Party Primary Election, they can only vote in a Democratic Party primary runoff. If an elector votes in the Republican Party Primary Election, they can only vote in a Republican Party primary runoff.
If you did not vote in the Primary Election of either party or you voted on a non-partisan ballot, you can vote in either party’s runoff election.
This rule only applies to the Primary Election and Primary runoff of an election cycle and does not extend to the general election or to the next election cycle.
Polling procedures
The Board of Registrars sends all registered voters a voter information card designating the address of the voter’s polling location.
If the card is lost or not received, the voter should contact the Board of Registrars to receive their polling information.
Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the day of the election.
Once a voter arrives at the polling location, a poll worker will take their name. The voter must present an acceptable form of photo ID to the poll worker.
Acceptable photo ID includes valid Alabama Driver’s License, valid Alabama non-driver ID, valid Alabama voter photo ID, or valid state issued ID.
The poll worker will sign the poll list, and the voter will disclose what party they intend to vote for in the runoff election and they will sign that party’s poll list.
The poll worker will give the elector a ballot, and they will be free to mark their ballot and cast their vote.
Replacement ballots will be available if a voter makes a mistake or their ballot is damaged.
If a person’s name does not appear on the polling location list, the Board of Registrars will be contacted to determine if the voter is eligible to vote at that location. If verification is unable to be determined, the voter may vote on a provisional ballot.
Provisional ballots
Votes are cast on a provisional ballot in the same manner as a standard ballot, other than the voter must sign an affidavit attesting to their eligibility to vote and complete a voter update form.
The registrar will only count the ballot if voter eligibility is confirmed.
If a voter has no photo ID available, they can cast a provisional ballot if two election officials can positively identify them.
If two election officials cannot identify them, the voter will have until 5 p.m. on the Friday following the election to submit a valid form of photo ID.
If a voter ID is not included with an absentee ballot application on or after the eighth day prior to the election, the elector may vote by provisional ballot.
A voter can cast a provisional ballot if they did not receive an absentee ballot or the voter did not use the absentee ballot.
Accessibility
Voters who are physically disabled or over the age of 70 can request to move to the front of the line at the polling place.
If a voter remains in a poll booth in excess of 4 minutes, they may request assistance from a poll worker if needed.
If they voter does not wish to receive assistance, they are permitted to remain in the booth for an additional minute.
If the voter receives assistance, they can have at least five additional minutes to vote.
Every polling place will have voting equipment to accommodate individuals with disabilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.