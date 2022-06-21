David Puckett defeated Britley Leonard Brown in Tuesday’s Republican runoff for Limestone County District Judge Place 2. Puckett received 61.42 percent of the vote to Brown’s 38.58 percent.
Puckett said following the results, “We are tired, but we are ecstatic at the outcome. We worked really hard for the primary and through the runoff. We feel like the people have spoken. We are happy to get started 100 percent on the job instead of trying to work the job and work the campaign.”
“All my opponents ran a clean race, which I very much appreciate. That’s what I wanted, and I am glad everyone wanted the same thing. They all ran a good race and I congratulate all of them. I congratulate Britley for making it to the runoff. I wish every one of them the best of luck,” Puckett said.
Puckett was appointed to the position by Gov. Kay Ivey in late January 2022 and was sworn in on February 12. Upon learning of the appointment, Puckett also learned he would immediately need to campaign for the position in the approaching Republican Primary.
“We basically had 90 days to run a campaign for the primary,” Puckett said.
In the Republican Primary held on May 24, 2022, Puckett received 43.92 percent of the votes cast in the primary election.
Brown received 26.44 percent, thus resulting in a runoff. Dale Bryant and Jennifer Castro finishing third and fourth respectively.
