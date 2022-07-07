Remembering Doug Gates

Today we shine the spotlight on the memory of Doug Gates, who passed away July 1, after a battle with cancer.
Doug was a dedicated supporter of Athens Rotary, Downtown Athens, and recreation. He served with the Rotary for 34 years, was a member of Athens Main Street Board and chair of the Limestone County Parks and Recreation Association. He was also a member of the Judge Horton Monument Committee, Eagle Scout Board of Review, and served as First United Methodist Church Finance Chair.
Our City of Athens Relay Team invited Doug to relay Night and Survivors Dinner in May. He called to thank us but said he couldn’t make it this year, but if he made it to next year, he wanted to lead the Survivors Walk. He kindly sent a donation to Relay to help with our efforts.
Doug was one of our Classic Southern Characters. Athens will miss his spirit of commitment but will not forget how much our city benefitted from it.
