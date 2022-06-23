Remembering Ida Terry

Today, we shine the spotlight on the memory of Ida Terry, who was an educator and advocate for various non-profits in our community.
Ida passed away on May 20, 2022, at age 83.
She taught at Elkmont High School and Calhoun Community College.
Upon her retirement, she embraced opportunities to give back to Athens.
She served on the Limestone County Churches Involved Executive Board and coordinated LCCI’s Stuff-A-Truck, Stuff-A-Bus, Hunters Helping the Hungry, and Shower Up programs.
She supported the Donnell House and served as board president for seven years.
She also served on the Historic Preservation Committee and was an active member at Athens First United Methodist church.
Ida often called the Mayor’s Office asking that a variety of events or programs be included on the city’s social media posts to help “get the word out.”
She would always call to say “Thank you.”
Ida was truly one of our Classic Southern Characters, and our city was blessed to be loved by her.
