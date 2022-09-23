Family and friends of Jessica Elkins gathered Friday, Sept. 23, on what would have been her 30th birthday to remember and honor her short yet impactful life. Her birthday is also Meningitis Awareness Day in Athens-Limestone County. Jessica was a freshman and a cheerleader at Athens High School. Just 15 years old, she passed away from bacterial meningitis. Loved ones continue to honor her passion of caring for others through raising awareness of the disease and through academic scholarships.
On December 21, 2007, Jessica was excited to be finishing up school work and begin the Christmas holiday break. She went to school that morning to take her final exam when she began feeling ill.
“She had flu like symptoms and I carried her to the doctor. They actually swabbed her and it came back positive for the flu. After that, that is what she was being treated for and the next day she was still very sick. We noticed little bruising on her which turned out to be a petechiae rash – where the bloodstream shut down. We got her immediately to the doctor and they diagnosed her as 99 percent sure bacterial meningitis,” Jessica’s mom Michelle Elkins said.
Jessica was taken to a hospital in Decatur and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. Over the next few days, her symptoms would improve and then worsen. Her symptoms included headache, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, and body aches. Jessica first complained to her parents about discomfort in her legs and hips. At the hospital, she was put on a ventilator for pneumonia and her kidneys began failing. She began to have many strokes that eventually led her brain cells to show no activity.
“It took over her body and she passed away on December 26, 2007. We did everything we could do during that time. We started antibiotics immediately but when God wants you, it’s your time. I have had a hard time and it took me a long time to get where I know she is in a much better place. I know that was God’s plan for her,” Michelle said.
She continued, “We have no idea whatsoever how she got it, where she got it, or when she got it. We have no idea. Nobody else in Athens or around, that we know of, got it. She had not been out of town. We just don’t know.”
A vaccine and boosters are available for meningitis and many colleges are requiring the vaccines. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), meningitis is a contagious disease spread through saliva and respiratory droplets. The CDC recommends the first vaccine (MenACWY) between 11-12 years of age and a second dose at 16 years of age, when teens are most at risk.
Michelle added, “We start pushing on people to get the vaccine at age of 11 and talk to your doctor regularly about vaccines. Jessica would have gotten it at the time she passed away but the age was 15 to get it.They have lowered the age to 11 now.”
In 2014, the State of Alabama passed the Jessica Elkins Act which states that local board of educations providing information on immunizations, infectious diseases, medications, or other school issues to parents in grades 6-12, then certain information regarding the meningococcal meningitis disease and its vaccine shall also be provided.
Those who survive meningitis can still face many long term affects. “A lot of people lose their hearing, their sight, or their limbs. They lose body function such as kidney disease. It pretty much takes over your body if it doesn’t take your life,” Michelle said. “We fight and battle, this is so important. This can happen to anyone at any time. We never expected to lose our baby. She was healthy. It hit her suddenly.”
To help the Elkins raise awareness, donations can be made and additional information can be found at the National Meningitis Association website. A scholarship in Jessica’s memory was also established and donations can be made toward the scholarship.
“The scholarship helps other children go to college. Lots of them go into the nursing field or teachers. The scholarship tries to select someone that is kind of like Jessica, She was loving, kind, caring, and always willing to help other people,” Michelle said.
The Elkins family encourages the recipients of the Jessica Elkins Live, Laugh, and Love Memorial Scholarship to tell others, as they go off to college, about the importance of the meningitis awareness and to be advocates for awareness of the disease.
Michelle added, “There is also a scholarship that has been set up at Athens State University in her memory.”
“September 23 would be Jessica’s 30th birthday. Usually, on that day, we try to get out as much information on meningitis as we can to remind people there is a vaccine and the importance of it,” Michelle said. “We are having a family birthday celebration this year and we have invited mainly her classmates and closest friends that could come just to remember and celebrate her 30th.”
“She was very caring. She always took care of the ones who are less fortunate. In kindergarten, there was a little girl in a wheelchair. Jessica was the one that pushed her everywhere and took care of her. We know the type of person she was that she would be taking care of children in some way – teaching or nursing. I just feel in my heart, she would be helping others,” Michelle said.
Donations to the Jessica Elkins memorial Scholarship can be made at:
Limestone Area Community Foundation
Jessica Elkins Fund
419 S. Marion St.
Athens, AL. 35611
