Today we shine the local spotlight on the memory of Kathy Cothren, who left a legacy of volunteering.
Kathy worked part-time with Athens Police Department, but she truly was a full-time volunteer. She and her husband, Charles, ran chicken stew fundraisers for many organizations in Athens, Ardmore and Limestone County. If someone was sick or if a family lost a loved one, she was in her kitchen making an Elvis Presley cake, green beans or chicken fingers.
Kathy was a lifelong Ardmore fan and served as the school’s first mascot, but her heart loved all of Limestone County. If she could help out, she was there.
Kathy served on the Foundation for Aging and helped run the kitchen during its Poke Sallet Follies fundraisers. She supported the Travis Manion 9/11 Heroes Run where she helped with registrations for the run and made pancakes for its fundraiser.
She was a dedicated member of the City of Athens Relay for Life Team, where she gave countless hours making fried pies, selling tickets, working at fishing tournaments, fixing steak sandwiches and raising tips as a Celebrity Waiter.
Kathy also served as a mentor with the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission.
Kathy beat breast cancer but lost her battle with colon cancer on April 22. Our community lost its full-time volunteer but is left with her example to be a classic southern character — someone who puts others first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.