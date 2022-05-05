Limestone County Weekly Food/Lodging Establishment Ratings April 25-29
• Mac’s Sports Bar & Steakhouse, 1733 South Jefferson Street, Athens, food service establishment, 85
• Athens Food Mart, 14035 US Hwy 72, Athens, food service establishment, 86
• Taco Bell #031808, 1625 US Hwy 72 East, Athens, food service establishment, 87
• El Azteca Supermercado, 1316-A N. Jefferson Street, Athens, retail food store, 88
• Sabor Latino Taqueria- Hwy 31, 100 Hwy 31 S, Athens, food service establishment, 88
• Terranovas Italian restaurant, 105 N. Jefferson Street, Athens, food service establishment, 89
• Mozza Pizza & Sports Bar, 202 S. Jefferson Street, Athens, food service establishment, 90
