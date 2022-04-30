Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings April 18-22, 2022.
• New China of Athens Inc.- 645 Hwy 72 W, Athens, food service establishment, 88
• Cash & Jacks- 1406 Lindsay Lane, Athens, food service establishment, 90
• George’s Country Store- 14959 New Cut Road, Athens, limited food, 90
• Steak-Out- 1106 S. Jefferson Street, Athens, food service establishment, 93
• Bridges Auction- 17020 E. Limestone Road, Athens, limited food, 97
• Elevate Clem Enterprises LLC- 27669 Capshaw Road, Harvest, limited food, 97
• Touchdown Wings- 935 US Hwy 72 Suite T, Athens, food service establishment, 97
