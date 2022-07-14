Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week July 4-8, 2022. The report includes critical items history.
Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 South Jefferson Street, Athens, 72
• presence of flies throughout kitchen and both restrooms
• battery operated food probe without readable screen with no other food probes available. Quat sanitizer in use with no quat strips available- upon return, strips and readable working thermometer available (abated)
• black residue in ice machine- nozzle on tea dispenser with brown residue- upon return, ice machine and nozzles clean (abated)
• cooked rice, gravy and cut vegetables held over 2h hours without dates- educated on date marking
One GroupLLC dba Domino’s #5881, 14945 East Limestone Road, Harvest, 90
• cheese 50-51 degrees, chicken 48 degrees- upon return, ham 50 degrees, chicken 48 degrees, pepperoni 46 degrees- NOIS issued
La Peria De Oriente restaurant, 305 West lee Street, Athens, 91
• Chicken 50 degrees, rice 48 degrees, mashed bananas 46 degrees. Upon return, salsa verde 39 degrees, chicken 40 degrees, slaw 40 degrees (abated)
Wendy’s Athens, 1603 Hwy 72 E, Athens, 92
• damaged grease skimmer at the fry station and damaged cutting board- thrown away by management
Bojangles, 1316 Hwy 72 E, Athens, 93
• broken wires on a grease skimmer at the fry station- skimmer was replaced by management
Poplar Point Lakeside RV Park, 10255 Poplar Point Road, Athens, 95
•several ready-to-eat items (lettuce, cheese, tomatoes) held more than 24 hours without dates- corrected by management.
Tab’s Market, 27490 Capshaw Road, Athens, 95
AFC Sushi at Publix #1203, 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens, 99
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.