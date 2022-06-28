Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week June 20- June 24, 2022. The report includes critical items history.
• Waffle’s House #740, 1507 Hwy 72 East, Athens- 83
• Ware washing at 105 degrees, women’s restroom hand sink 74 degrees. Management got water to 113 degrees at ware washing and 100 degrees in restroom hand sink.
• Cassie’s Cafe, 26462 First Street, Ardmore- 87
• Fish 63 degrees, steak 49 degrees, potato salad 46 degrees
• No one present with food safety course. Management arrived just before the end of inspection.
• Logan’s Roadhouse II, LLC, Athens- 88
• Several containers, lids, and utensils with food debris. No battery for irreversible temperature thermometer for DM and nothing else present to test temp.
• Flies present throughout
• Athens Mini Mart (Marathon Gas), 16132 Athens Limestone, Athens- 90
• Items throughout held over 24 hours with no dates.
• Dubs Burgers, 402 South Jefferson Street, Athens, 90
• Tomatoes 47 degrees, lettuce 49 degrees, slaw 49 degrees
• Greenbrier Fuel City, 6661 Swancott Road, Madison-90
• Several ready to eat items held in refrigeration for more than 24 hours without dates on them. Discarded by management.
• McDonalds- Ardmore, 26862 Main Street, Ardmore-90
• Flies present throughout
• AFC Sushi @ Publix # 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison- 94
•Non potable water dripping onto the 3-compartment sink. Follow-up- no leakages- abated.
• 2 Kool 4 Skool Learning Academy, 22175 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 98
• Athens Bible School, 700 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 98
